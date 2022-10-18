Scotiabank recognized among the top 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work®

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is proud to be recognized as one of the top 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work®. Scotiabank is the only Canadian headquartered company and only financial institution to be recognized in the ranking. Earlier this year, Scotiabank announced it had earned the recognition in several countries where it operates, placing on the Best Workplaces™ lists in Canada, Trinidad & Tobago, Panama, Colombia, Uruguay, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Barbados and Jamaica.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

"We are delighted that we have been recognized by our employees as one of the world's best workplaces," said Brian Porter, President and CEO, Scotiabank. "We are especially proud to be the only Canadian-based company and the only financial institution to place on the ranking. This award demonstrates that we have an outstanding culture and a winning team who feel both supported and motivated to deliver for our customers and communities across our footprint."

Throughout the last year, Scotiabank has announced new initiatives and has received accolades for its commitment toward supporting employees' total wellbeing, including:

About the World's Best Workplaces™

Great Place to Work® selected the World's Best Workplaces™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses representing 14.8 million employees worldwide at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must have appeared on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2021 or early 2022, and have at least 5,000 employees worldwide, with 40% outside of its headquartered country. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as at July 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media inquiries: Krista Stewart, Scotiabank [email protected] 416-866-3708