TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to announce it has been recognized in Canada on The Globe and Mail's 2025 Report on Business magazine's annual Women Lead Here list for the fifth consecutive year. This annual editorial benchmark identifies top-level Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity.

The Women Lead Here benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to provide an overview of the largest Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ranked companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity in Canada.

"Scotiabank is committed to creating a culture where women can feel that they belong and are empowered to reach their full potential," said Jenny Poulos, Chief Human Resources Officer for Scotiabank. "We are pleased to be included in this year's list once again, recognizing the culture transformation we are making through our ScotiaBond in creating a workplace that fosters accountability and inclusivity for our people."

Scotiabank's commitment to the development and inclusion of women is demonstrated through a number of initiatives, including inclusive hiring practices and sponsorship and mentorship programs in Canada. In addition, Scotiabank provides market-leading benefits that support the diverse needs of its employees across our footprint. This includes the Bank's global minimum standard for parental leave and its Global Inclusive Standards of Care.

For the 2025 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of approximately 500 large publicly-traded Canadian companies based on revenue, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 93 companies earned the 2025 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

Jenny Poulos, Chief Human Resources Officer at Scotiabank, is also featured in Globe and Mail's editorial covering of the annual benchmark, sharing her insights on the importance of building an inclusive culture as a corporate priority.

The 2025 Women Lead Here list is published in the April 2025 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on March 29, 2025 and online.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at January 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

