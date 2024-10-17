TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank has been named North America's Best Cash Management Bank for Corporate Accounts and North America's Best Cash Management Bank for Foreign Exchange in the 2024 Euromoney Cash Management Survey. Both awards are based on client feedback.

The Euromoney Cash Management survey, an annual benchmarking report in the industry, gathers insights from thousands of clients who evaluate cash management services providers on their products, service offering, people, and technology. In 2024, over 31,000 corporate clients and financial institutions participated in the 30th edition of this annual survey.

"Our clients' recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional cash management services and solutions that truly meet their needs," says Matthew Parker-Jones, Senior Vice President, Global Transaction Banking, Scotiabank. "Over the past year, we've made significant investments in talent and technology to enhance our capabilities. Seeing these investments translate into client satisfaction and trust is incredibly rewarding and aligns with our vision of being our clients' most trusted financial partner."

Scotiabank was recognized for its innovative cash management offering, dedicated service to corporate clients, and top-tier FX advice and solutions. Its suite of cash management products and services is designed to enable business banking clients to manage their cash locally, in North America, and across the bank's global footprint. The bank also offers foreign exchange expertise, currency research, and an innovative suite of multi-bank platforms and integrated trading solutions, including ScotiaFX—Scotiabank's proprietary online foreign exchange platform.

