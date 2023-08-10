TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is honoured to partner with Phyllis Webstad and assist in distributing her latest book, Every Child Matters, to Indigenous schools across Canada. The creator of Orange Shirt Day – Every Child Matters, Webstad is an accomplished Northern Secwepemc author from the Stswecem'c Xget'tem First Nation and a Residential School Survivor.

Every Child Matters is a children's book written by Webstad and illustrated by Karlene Harvey and tells the story of Webstad's first-hand experience as a child in the residential school system. Through her writing, Webstad sends the message to her readers, "Every Child Matters" while honouring, and remembering, the history and resiliency of Indigenous Peoples.

"I am happy to partner with Scotiabank who is sending out copies of my Every Child Matters book to Indigenous schools and educators," said Phyllis Webstad. "The September 30th Orange Shirt Day – Every Child Matters movement was created to be a conversation starter; a day for everyone to have conversations on all aspects of Indian Residential Schools in Canada. Truth & Reconciliation also needs to happen within Indigenous families and communities, and it is my hope that the distribution of this book within these communities will help to facilitate some necessary conversations."

Scotiabank has purchased 2,500 books which it will gift to Indigenous schools and educators across Turtle Island to help everyone hear their story.

"Every Child Matters is an important story that will contribute to greater understanding of the history and legacies of the residential school system. We are honoured to partner with Phyllis Webstad and help bring the book to Indigenous children and educators across Turtle Island," said Meigan Terry, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability, Social Impact and Communications Officer at Scotiabank.

Every Child Matters books can be ordered directly from Medicine Wheel Publishing. A certain number of books are also available for classrooms of Indigenous teachers and Indigenous support workers at no charge, by requesting through [email protected].

Solidarity with Indigenous Peoples Across Canada

Scotiabank honours the lost lives of Indigenous children and Survivors of the residential school system. As part of our ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the true history of Canada's residential schools, we support initiatives year-round that provide education about the intergenerational trauma they caused. Scotiabank recognizes the path towards self-determination for Indigenous Peoples. We acknowledge and honour that from coast to coast to coast, we are all standing on the traditional territory of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis People.

*Turtle Island is what some Indigenous Peoples call North America – thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/turtle-island

