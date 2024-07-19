Scotiabank named World's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility and Canada's Best Bank by Euromoney

TORONTO, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to announce that it has received a total of 11 awards at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024, including Canada's Best Bank, World's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility, North America's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility.

Euromoney's annual awards are regarded among the highest distinctions for banks globally, with submissions from over 600 banks across 100 countries. Canada's Best Bank is determined based on a review of financial performance, ability to meet strategic targets, and key initiatives that set a bank apart from its peers. Euromoney noted Scotiabank's refresh of its enterprise strategy and vision in 2023, its Scene+ loyalty program, the launch of Scotia Smart Investor in supporting advice delivery and driving more primary client relationships, and the Bank's expansion of employee wellbeing supports including Global Inclusive Standards of Care.

"These recognitions are a testament to the solid momentum we are delivering on our vision to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and in executing against our enterprise strategy across our key markets," said Scott Thomson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Scotiabank. "I would like to thank our teams across Scotiabank for their efforts in positioning our Bank for the future and working to deliver profitable and sustainable growth for our clients and our shareholders."

Euromoney's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility recognition at the global and regional level evaluates a financial institution's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion, reducing the environmental impact of operations, and implementing innovative and effective initiatives to strengthen local communities. Euromoney recognized Scotiabank with both the Global and North America awards, noting the Bank's progress and integration of ESG goals into business line priorities, its efforts in developing a Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan, its approach to climate change, and its signature ScotiaRISE™ community investment program.

"At Scotiabank, we have embedded our environmental, social and governance goals into our enterprise strategy and business objectives to support positive outcomes for employees, clients and the communities we operate in across our footprint," said Meigan Terry, Senior Vice President & Chief Sustainability, Social Impact and Communications Officer at Scotiabank. "We remain committed to anchoring our sustainability and social impact initiatives in trust and transparency, and we are very proud of this global recognition."

Scotiabank is also proud to have been recognized with the following awards across the Bank's footprint, highlighting the momentum we are seeing in our markets in delivering against our key strategic priorities:

Chile's Best Bank

Chile's Best Bank for Corporates

Chile's Best Digital Bank

The Bahamas' Best Bank

The Bahamas' Best Digital Bank

Jamaica's Best Bank

Trinidad and Tobago's Best Bank

Trinidad and Tobago's Best Bank for Corporates

More information about the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024 can be found here.

