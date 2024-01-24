TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to be named as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People 2024 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the fourth consecutive year. The award recognizes organizations in Canada that are leaders in attracting and retaining younger employees through programs tailored to those who are just starting their careers.

To provide young people the skills they need to develop and thrive in the workplace, Scotiabank offers comprehensive learning through the Talent Incubators for Leaders of Tomorrow (TILT) program. TILT provides high-performing new graduates coach-supported learning and development opportunities through workshops, courses, executive masterclasses, and mentoring sessions in several business lines and corporate functions across the Bank.

One of the TILT programs available is Expedition, an 18-month Women in Leadership Development Program for graduates from a Master's degree program who want to pursue a career in banking. Expedition provides strategic rotations in various business lines, with tailored learning curriculums to support career growth and development. Since launching in 2021, over 1,000 graduates have participated in TILT programs, with more than 200 young people completing the programs last year.

"At Scotiabank, we strive to create a culture where everyone can belong and thrive while feeling welcome and represented in our workplace," said Jenny Poulos, Chief Human Resources Officer. "As part of Scotiabank's strategy and vision, we are hyper focused on continuing to build our talent and culture to win as one team. The next generation of talent has so much to offer, and we are looking at how we invest in new and existing talent while continuing to nurture an environment of belonging."

In addition to investing in the development of new talent at the Bank, Scotiabank is evolving its hiring practices for on-campus recruits. To reduce biases during the hiring process, the Bank has removed the resume requirement from co-op, internship, and new graduate program applications to focus on skills instead of experience. This new approach has led to a more diverse and inclusive recent grad workforce, with an increase in the number of individuals who identify as part of equity deserving groups hired across the organization.

For information on all development programs for new graduates, visit https://www.scotiabank.com/careers/en/careers/careers-students-and-new-grads.html#programs.

Canada's Top Employers for Young People

2024 competition

Now in its 22nd year, Canada's Top Employers for Young People is an editorial competition that recognizes the employers that offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people starting their careers. Winners are chosen by the editorial team at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project based on the programs and initiatives they offer to attract and retain younger workers. These include benefits such as tuition assistance and co-op/work-study programs. The editors also examine each employer's mentorship and training programs, including benefits such as bonuses for completing trades or professional designations. The editors also review each employer's career management program, looking for initiatives that help younger workers advance faster in the organization.

Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at October 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

