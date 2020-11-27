TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotiabank has been named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2020 in the Enterprise Category by Waterstone Human Capital. This national program recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for fostering corporate cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

"We're proud of our inclusive, high performance culture, and for the Scotiabankers who bring this culture and our values to life each and every day as part of our winning team," said Barb Mason, Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer, Scotiabank. "We are also proud to be recognized for it by an organization that sees culture as an organization's competitive advantage – especially as we continue to put our customers first."

Scotiabank earned the recognition following a detailed analysis of its culture and employee experience, with participating organizations being evaluated on their vision and leadership, recruitment and talent management, communication practices, rewards, recognition and more.

Following a re-articulation of its purpose in 2018, Scotiabank's leaders have committed to fostering a culture which shows how Scotiabankers live the Bank's values and mission, for every future. This award is validation that aligning the Bank's culture to its purpose is foundational in driving both collective and individual performance. In turn, this performance enables the Bank to advance its strategic agenda, positively impacting customers, communities and shareholders throughout the Americas.





Over the past year, Scotiabank has done the following, and much more, to bolster its culture:

Prioritized employee total wellbeing and mental health by introducing flexible benefits such as remote, virtual healthcare and increased top-ups for parental leave, 5 paid personal days for all eligible employees and offering $3,000 of mental health coverage;

Enabled skill building, learning and development for a digital future by launching Scotia Academy, a new modular virtual learning experience allowing employees the opportunity to learn as they work using modern technology;

Renewed its diversity and inclusion goals to increase the diversity of its employee population over the next five years. and ensuring it remains workplace of choice for the diverse communities it serves; and

Supported its communities – in a year where COVID-19 has impacted our communities in an unprecedented way, Scotiabank contributed more than $16 million to supporting those most at risk during the pandemic, including direct contributions for COVID-19 relief as well as support for hospitals and healthcare professionals.

Scotiabank will accept its win at Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures Gala Awards event on April 22, 2021. The award is one of several accolades Scotiabank has earned in 2020, including being recognized for outstanding COVID-19 Leadership by Global Finance magazine, being named one of the World's Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work Institute® and being recognized as a Top 25 Diverse & Inclusive Company by Refinitiv.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

