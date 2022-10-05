Prestigious recognition adds to Scotiabank's strong award-winning year

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is proud to have been named Investment Bank of the Year for the Americas by The Banker Magazine at the 2022 Investment Banking Awards 2022 in London, UK. The award recognizes Scotiabank for delivering excellence to its Global Banking and Markets clients across its Americas footprint.

"This award further validates Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets' vision to be recognized as a leading wholesale bank in the Americas," said Jake Lawrence, CEO and Group Head of Global Banking and Markets (GBM) at Scotiabank.

Members of the Scotiabank Europe Leadership team accept the Investment Bank of the Year for the Americas award from The Banker at the 2022 Investment Banking Awards in London, UK. (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

"In recent years we have been executing on a strategy to deliver our vision and better meet our clients' needs. This recognition is the culmination of efforts of our first-class GBM team in executing our Global Americas strategy, providing our clients with banking services and access to markets from the top of Canada to the tip of Chile and leveraging the strength of all of Scotiabank to serve their needs. I am proud to accept the Investment Bank of the Year for the Americas award on behalf of the Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets team."

This important recognition comes on the heels of a number of leading industry awards for Scotiabank during the past year. These include three wins in the 2022 Euromoney Awards for Excellence (Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in North America, Best Bank in Canada and Best Investment Bank in Chile), and six wins in the 2022 Global Finance Sustainable Finance Awards (including Best Bank in Canada for Leadership in Sustainable Finance and Outstanding Leadership in Social Bonds, in Sustainable Bonds and in Transition/Sustainability Linked Loans in North America).

To learn more about Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, please visit: www.gbm.scotiabank.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as at July 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media enquiries: Rosana Yanez, Scotiabank, PH: +1 (647) 924-2056, E: [email protected]