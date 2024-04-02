TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank has been named the 2024 Best Bank in Canada by Global Finance magazine. The Best Bank Awards recognize financial institutions that offer the broadest range of services, long-term reliability, and technological innovation.

"We are proud to have been recognized by Global Finance as the Best Bank in Canada," said Scott Thomson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scotiabank. "2023 was a foundational year for Scotiabank as we laid the groundwork to deliver profitable, sustainable growth over the long term. This recognition is a testament to the progress that we are already making in delivering against our key strategic priorities and the work we are doing to continue to build trust and deepen our focus on our clients. Congratulations to our team of Scotiabankers on this achievement."

Notable highlights from this year's recognition include:

The launch of a new enterprise strategy, rooted in Scotiabank's vision to be their clients' most trusted financial partner with a focus on delivering sustainable, profitable growth through four strategic pillars: Growing and scaling in priority markets; Earning primary client relationships; Making it easy to do business with us; and Winning as one team.

Strengthening the Bank's balance sheet in preparation for the next phase of growth, including building capital levels, improving their funding profile and increasing deposits.

Growing Scene+, including adding Home Hardware—one of Canada's most iconic home retailers—to the program. With more than 15 million members, Scene+ aims to be one of Canada's largest and most flexible loyalty programs, helping Scotiabank grow its primary client base.

Continued progress in Scotiabank's environmental, social, and governance efforts, including providing $132 billion since November 1, 2018, towards its target of $350 billion in climate-related finance by 2030, continuing to invest in the $500 million ScotiaRISE program to build economic resilience, and being recognized as a leader in Corporate Governance.

The launch of Scotia Smart Investor online and via mobile, which empowers Scotiabank clients to take control of their investments by helping them create, plan, monitor, and update their financial goals, supported by expert advice offered in-person at branches or virtually. The platform aligns solutions to client goals by blending AI-powered recommendations and personalized advice in real-time.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at January 31, 2024), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS).

