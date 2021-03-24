TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is proud to announce it has been named to the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ for Women. As a leading Bank in the Americas and recipient of the World's Best Workplace award by Great Place to Work® (GPTW), Scotiabank has received this honour for the first time in Canada, after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by GPTW. The Best Workplaces™ for Women list is based on feedback from employees across hundreds of organizations surveyed.

"We're delighted to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Women and to hear so strongly from our women employees that they feel proud of what we've accomplished together," says Barb Mason, Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer, Scotiabank. "Having the majority of our employees surveyed tell us that our people are treated fairly, regardless of gender, shows our team is doing the right things. How our employees feel about working and belonging here is so important to us."

In addition to feeling a sense of pride®, a significant number of the women surveyed at Scotiabank also feel that management keeps them informed about important issues and changes®. Responses from women show the Bank has made progress when it comes to management genuinely seeking and responding to suggestions and ideas®, showing a sincere interest in their people®, and in the Bank having special and unique benefits®.





"While the recognition is wonderful, we continue to work to advance our culture every day," says Mason. "Our winning team of Scotiabankers bring our values to life with every interaction and we're very grateful for all they do to help build an equal and inclusive workplace."

To be eligible for the Best Workplaces™ for Women list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year, headquartered in Canada and have a minimum of 15 female employees. At least 90 per cent of employees must agree that people are treated fairly – regardless of gender – and GPTW selected the best based on the overall Trust Index score from female employees.

Scotiabank was recently recognized for its global diversity and inclusion efforts, and was named one of the Top 100 Companies of Equileap's 2021 Gender Equality Global Report and Ranking, as well as a Top 25 Diverse & Inclusive Company by Refinitiv in September 2020.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit www.greatplacetowork.ca or @GPTW_Canada on Twitter.

