Scotiabank nabs another top J.D. Power Ranking for 2019

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - For the second time this year, Scotiabank has announced that it has received a top ranking from J.D. Power, climbing four spots to take the win as the #1 bank in overall banking mobile app satisfaction. Earlier this year, Scotiabank was also named the #1 bank in customer satisfaction in J.D. Power's 2019 Canada Retail Banking Advice Study. Scotiabank's industry-leading position in mobile banking is being driven by strong performance across all customer experience factors, including top positioning in the Range of Services and Clarity of Information factors, as well as second place rankings in the Navigation, Appearance and Availability of Key Information factors.

"We're incredibly excited to be recognized by J.D. Power once again for delivering services that our customers truly value. Winning both the 2019 Canada Retail Banking Advice and Banking Mobile App studies tells us that we're making the right investments and enhancements to deliver an industry-leading experience for our customers across all our channels," said John Doig, Executive Vice President, Retail Distribution for Scotiabank. "We look forward to sustaining this momentum as we continue to look at innovative ways to deliver great advice and great solutions for our customers."

"We're extremely honoured that our customers and J.D. Power have ranked our banking mobile app as #1 in the industry in Canada. Our mobile and online applications have been designed to complement our contact centres and branch network to help us deliver a robust and seamless omni-channel experience for our customers," said Anya Schnoor, Executive Vice President, Retail Products for Scotiabank. "Thanks to the feedback we receive from customers using our app, Scotiabank is proud to offer a solution that is designed and informed by our customers. We're committed to continuing to invest and improve on the enhancements and features that are important to them."

"This top ranking is a strong testament to the investments we've made in digital and technology to fundamentally transform the way we operate and the way we serve our customers," said Shawn Rose, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer for Scotiabank. "I couldn't be more proud of our teams in Digital Banking and across the Bank in helping us achieve this win."

The J.D. Power 2019 Banking Mobile App Study surveyed 1,513 Canadians with a primary banking app installed on their smartphones and who have used this app in the last 30 days during the four-week study period between March 2019 and April 2019. The study evaluated mobile banking app satisfaction with the five major Canadian banks.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 99,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at April 30, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

