Scotiabank makes Refinitiv's 2021 top 25 most Diverse and Inclusive companies

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Scotiabank is proud to announce it has been named to Refinitiv's 2021 global list of top 25 most Diverse and Inclusive companies. Scotiabank has received this recognition for the fourth year in a row, after a comprehensive analysis conducted by Refinitiv of more than 11,000 companies globally.

"This recognition confirms our ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture," says Barb Mason, Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer, Scotiabank. "We continue to build an inclusive workplace for every future and are encouraged by our progress so far. We've set high ambitions and continue to pursue our 2025 inclusion goals and do the necessary work to sustain a culture of inclusivity across our global footprint."

Refinitiv's Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Index is powered by its environmental, social and governance (ESG) data. The index is designed to measure the relative performance of companies against factors that define diverse and inclusive workplaces.

"The Refinitiv D&I Index is becoming an established benchmark to measure progress. It has impact in the market across both investors who can identify companies leading on the D&I agenda, and businesses who are not only committed to workforce diversity but also to transparency. Our index recognizes the top 100 global most diverse and inclusive companies, and we are proud to acknowledge Scotiabank for their bold commitments, industry leading performance and positive social impact, at times when it is so important for building back a resilient economy and society," says David Harris, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, London Stock Exchange Group.

Scotiabank's inclusion commitment

In 2020, Scotiabank renewed its Diversity and Inclusion Goals to increase the diversity of its employee population by 2025, with a focus on people who identify as Black, People of Colour, Indigenous peoples, People with Disabilities and Women. The Bank also implemented five employee listening sessions in 2020 for various diverse groups to drive an inclusive culture and strengthen employee engagement. The sessions provided additional insights and identified gaps to help inform actionable strategies to advance inclusion. Scotiabank also reaffirmed its commitment to inclusion by signing the BlackNorth CEO pledge to take a stand against anti-Black systemic racism and discrimination at every level.

Scotiabank is committed to being the Bank of choice for the diverse communities it serves. It has been recognized with several awards over the years including one of the World's Best Workplaces by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index, Best Workplaces for Women in Canada and more.

To learn more about diversity and inclusion at Scotiabank, visit https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/our-company/diversity-and-inclusion.html

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About Refinitiv, an LSEG business

Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure. With over 40,000 customers and 400,000 end users across 190 countries, Refinitiv is powering participants across the global financial marketplace. We provide information, insights, and technology that enable customers to execute critical investing, trading and risk decisions with confidence. By combining a unique open platform with best-in-class data and expertise, we connect people to choice and opportunity – driving performance, innovation and growth for our customers and partners. www.lseg.com

