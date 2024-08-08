TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Scotiabank announced the launch of its newest specialized banking solution, the Scotiabank Lawyer Banking Program1, tailored to meet the unique needs of lawyers across Canada. This program marks a significant addition to the Bank's suite of professional banking services, reinforcing Scotiabank's commitment to providing comprehensive financial advice and solutions tailored for professionals.

The Scotiabank Lawyer Banking Program offers a unique combination of business and personal banking solutions, designed to streamline financial management for lawyers. With a dedicated team of Scotiabank Advisors and Professional Banking Specialists serving as a main point of contact, clients will benefit from personalized advice that addresses the intricacies of both their professional and personal financial landscapes.

"We know lawyers often have unique financial needs and having a dedicated team in place to support them enables them to focus on their practice while the Bank takes care of their financial well-being," says Pouya Zangeneh, SVP Small Business Banking. "It is also a differentiator for Scotiabank to provide tailored solutions to this important segment of clients and builds on our commitment to providing leading advice and solutions."

This program is more than just a banking package; it's designed to support a lawyer's career at every stage from law school to becoming partner, to starting and running their own practices. Through our innovative team-based approach, clients will have access to the Bank's wide range of services, including Scotia Wealth Management, that provides financial counsel on managing wealth and transferring wealth to future generations.

Scotiabank invites all lawyers to experience the difference that the Scotiabank Lawyer Banking Program can make. With a strong foundation in understanding the legal industry, Scotiabank stands ready to help lawyers achieve their personal and professional financial goals with confidence and ease.

To learn more about The Scotiabank Lawyer Banking Program visit: https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/commercial-banking/professionals/lawyers.html

1 To be eligible for the Scotiabank Lawyer Banking Program, you must be a member in good standing of a provincial or territorial law society authorized to practice law or a retired member of a provincial or territorial law society. Continued eligibility for benefits of the Scotiabank Lawyer Banking Program is subject to annual verification of client's legal license status upon request by Scotiabank. Employees of Scotiabank are not eligible.

