Scotiabank launches ScotiaRISE to help build economic resilience; foster stronger households and communities

"As a Leading Bank in the Americas, we are committed to making investments that strengthen our communities today, and for generations to come," says Brian Porter, President and CEO, Scotiabank. "ScotiaRISE is designed to give greater access to opportunities that help more people, households, and communities across our footprint participate more fully in the economy."

To help foster economic resilience, ScotiaRISE will invest in three important focus areas across the geographies where Scotiabank operates:

Education: Increase high school graduation rates and post-secondary enrollment, in order to increase employment prospects, life opportunities, and full participation in the economy. Inclusion: Help newcomers to feel at home faster and secure meaningful employment, in order to support their contribution to the prosperity and social fabric of their communities. Employment: Remove barriers to career advancement for underrepresented groups, to help enable their financial success.

Whether it's helping an internationally trained doctor to practice medicine in Toronto, or a high school student graduate in Santiago, Scotiabank understands the value in helping everyone achieve their potential. By investing in our communities, ScotiaRISE aims to increase economic inclusion, stability and mobility for everyone.

"We know that we can only be as successful as the societies in which we operate, and when there are individuals and communities that feel left out, we cannot be strong," says Porter. "Over the next decade, ScotiaRISE aims to increase access to opportunities for people in geographies across the Americas, to create more inclusive, resilient communities for every future."

Please visit www.scotiabank.com/community for more information on ScotiaRISE.

