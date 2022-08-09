Scotiabank's new digital payments platform provides clients with real-time payments services and cash management APIs

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank has announced the launch of Scotia TranXactTM – a digital payments platform that provides business banking clients with on-demand access to Scotiabank's payments and cash management Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). With Scotia TranXact business banking clients now have access to real-time payments, request-to-pay and account information services via APIs.

"Businesses are increasingly seeking more seamless access to banking and payment services. Our growing suite of APIs, delivered through the Scotia TranXact platform, enable our clients to streamline their cash management and treasury operations," said Chris Manning, Senior Vice-President of Global Business Payments at Scotiabank. "Scotia TranXact provides an opportunity for businesses of all sizes to digitally transform their processes, create operational efficiencies and enable innovation as we continue to grow the platform offering."

By integrating directly into clients' platforms, such as treasury management systems and enterprise resource planning (ERPs), Scotia TranXact APIs provide increased automation, greater predictability, and a frictionless payments experience. These APIs enable clients to digitize day-to-day financial activities, improve cash flow forecasting and enhance their real-time payment processes.

"We developed Scotia TranXact to deliver a secure, 'plug-and-play' solution that enables companies to readily integrate APIs into their workflows and to support those global companies that already use banking APIs in other countries," continued Manning. "As businesses seek to lower costs and drive further digitization in their payments processes, Scotia TranXact APIs unlock new opportunities for digital innovation."

Scotia TranXact and the launch of APIs is another in a series of investments by Scotiabank designed to improve the experience of business banking clients in the evolving digital ecosystem. Scotiabank will continue to invest in the ongoing digitization of cash and treasury management services to meet the increasingly digital needs of global business banking clients.

For more information about Scotia TranXact APIs, visit Scotiabank's Developer Portal.

