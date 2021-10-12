Platform will commit $2 million towards Canadian programs and sponsorships that promote inclusivity on and off the ice

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced the launch of hockey for all, a new initiative focused on promoting diversity and inclusion throughout the game of hockey. The platform – introduced on the first day of the NHL's 2021-22 regular season – will contribute $2 million over the next 12 months towards programs that focus on increasing diversity among community and grassroots hockey organizations across Canada.

"Scotiabank believes there is a place for all Canadians in hockey; however, we also believe the game has a distinct opportunity to more closely reflect the rich and diverse culture of Canada and to be more open and welcoming to Canadians coast-to-coast," said Laura Curtis Ferrera, Scotiabank's Chief Marketing Officer. "hockey for all is our commitment to making meaningful, impactful change and eliminating barriers to make the game more inclusive – for every future."

According to an Angus Reid study in May of 2021, nine-in-ten Canadians said hockey provides a sense of identity and community. However, two-thirds of those who coached or played say the game culture has a problem with inclusion and bullying, and 88% said that organized hockey is too expensive to play.1 hockey for all is Scotiabank's response to driving diversity, equity and inclusion in the sport, by concentrating on two distinct areas of focus: cultural and financial.

Culturally, hockey for all endeavours to make hockey more diverse and inclusive by educating youth and partnering with organizations committed to changing the game's culture. hockey for all achieves this with key partnerships and sponsorships including those with the Hockey Diversity Alliance and the Future of Hockey Lab, and through workshops with You Can Play. Included in the initiative is a commitment to work in tandem with the NHL to advance the program's priorities, both within the League and beyond.

Financially, hockey for all will create accessibility by providing monetary relief to underrepresented community players, teams, leagues, and organizations. hockey for all achieves this with programs such as Scotiabank's Community Hockey Sponsorship Program, the Hockey Canada Foundation Assist Fund, Project North, Scotiabank Girls Hockey Fest and Scotia Rising Teammates.

hockey for all also aims to spark a conversation around diversity in hockey – not just from a visible perspective, but for diversity of thought, experience, and equity for all throughout the sport.

"As a League, we believe that increasing access and opportunity for underrepresented groups in hockey makes the game better, stronger, and more vibrant. hockey for all is a meaningful effort to create positive and long-lasting culture change that welcomes more diverse communities to the sport," said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives & Legislative Affairs. "I congratulate Scotiabank, a long-time and dedicated NHL partner, on this important national initiative, which promotes our shared commitment to accelerating inclusion at all levels of hockey."

To launch the marketing amplification around hockey for all, Scotiabank released a new 60-second spot highlighting the initiative, coinciding with the beginning of the 2021-22 NHL season. Watch the commercial and learn more here.

"I'm so proud to see Scotiabank fully committed to helping make hockey more welcoming and accessible to all players - regardless of race, religion, gender, ability or sexual orientation," said Scotiabank Teammate P.K. Subban. "I truly believe everybody has a voice and should make an effort to educate themselves on how to be a force for change, to ask questions, to be proactive, and I'm grateful for Scotiabank's effort to help future generations see themselves in Canada's game."

"Hockey Canada applauds Scotiabank for its outstanding commitment to Canadian communities and to helping ensure that hockey is accessible to all who want to play from coast-to-coast-to-coast," said Tom Renney, Hockey Canada Chief Executive Officer. "Scotiabank is an incredible partner and leader in the hockey space that has taken a powerful stand through a significant financial commitment of $350,000 annually to the Hockey Canada Foundation Assist Fund that has already created opportunities for BIPOC families and ensures that every child, regardless of race or abilities, can feel welcome and comfortable playing Canada's game."



1 Source: Angus Reid: Institute – Game Misconduct Study (May 2021)

