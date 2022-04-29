Scotiabank recognizes the inherent value of sport and its ability to transform individuals and build strong, vibrant communities. Since 2014, Scotiabank FC has been supporting soccer at all levels across Latin America and the Caribbean, bringing the transformative power of sport to over half a million kids across the region. These youth have benefited from programs such as Campos , FutbolNet in partnership with the FC Barcelona Foundation, and the Children's National Championships , and now Scotiabank is kicking the ball to Canada so kids across British Columbia can experience the benefits of healthy active living through soccer.

"We are bringing Scotiabank FC to Canada because we believe in the transformative power of soccer and its ability to inspire positive futures, empower people and communities," says Stephen Gaskin, Regional Senior Vice President, B.C. and Yukon at Scotiabank. "Scotiabank FC is our commitment to breaking down financial and cultural barriers to sport and the development of kids and youth through soccer."

As part of the launch, Scotiabank FC is partnering with Hope and Health, a B.C.-based Indigenous-led organization, to help Indigenous children achieve their highest potential. Building off the success of the Scotiabank FC Campos (community soccer field) program, through which 17 Futbol-7 pitches have been installed in Indigenous and marginalized communities across eight Latin American countries over the last six years, with Hope and Health, Scotiabank will support the construction of six mini soccer pitches in six Indigenous communities in B.C. by the end of 2024, as part of the "Be The Change" mini-pitch initiative.

Similar to the community soccer field program in Latin America, the mini-pitches will support smaller remote areas with lower populations and less infrastructure so that communities who may not have the resources to build their own pitch are still able to experience the benefits of a professionally-made facility. The goal of the mini-pitch initiative is to provide the infrastructure and quality coaching and programming to engage and accelerate Indigenous soccer opportunities and player development. Once built, the six mini-pitches have the potential to benefit over 1,000 Indigenous children and youth annually. The two communities receiving pitches for 2022 are: Stz'uminus Nation and Snaw-Naw-As Nation, with additional communities to be announced in the future.

"We've experienced incredible results and proof of concept with the first Mini-Pitch installation for Penelakut Tribe," says Bill Yoachim, Kw'umut Lelum Executive Director and Hope and Health Co-Founder. "We are very excited to bring these innovative, high quality and inspiring play environments to additional communities with the outstanding partners involved who are so deeply committed to reconciliACTION through sport."

Scotiabank recognizes that one of the most significant barriers to youth sport participation is financial, and that's often seen in the cost of equipment. Partnering with One World Play Project®, Scotiabank will be donating 5,600 ultra-durable red soccer balls in 2022 to local organizations in B.C. The ultra-durable ball never needs a pump and never goes flat, even when punctured, and by donating these balls, which kids can play with for their lifetime, Scotiabank is reducing the cost of play and opening up the sport for all. To date, Scotiabank has donated 11,750 ultra-durable red soccer balls (the ONE WORLD FUTBOL™) across eight countries.

As the platform grows in Canada, Scotiabank FC will work with long-time partners FC Barcelona Foundation to bring the FutbolNet program to Canada. FutbolNet is a program that uses sport as a tool for education, inclusion, and reinforcement of the fundamental values of respect, tolerance, and teamwork.

"I am so excited to be a part of the launch of Scotiabank FC in Canada," says Stephanie Labbé, former Canadian Women's National Team goalkeeper and two-time Olympic medallist. "Soccer is an incredible sport and is growing at a rapid pace across the country. I am happy to see that Scotiabank is getting involved in making soccer more accessible for more kids and communities in B.C."

For more information visit www.scotiabank.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: Media Inquiries: Doug Johnson, Scotiabank, [email protected], 647-298-4267