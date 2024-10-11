TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank has joined Concacaf as an official and founding partner of the first women's continental football club competition in the region, the Concacaf W Champions Cup. The tournament, which is now at group stage round, features 11 teams from Concacaf's member associations, including Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps. Scotiabank's support is a continuation of the Bank's long-standing sponsorship agreement with Concacaf that began 10 years ago.

The Concacaf W Champions Cup is played annually and features the best women's soccer clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The tournament is the sole path through which Concacaf region clubs can qualify for the new FIFA Women's Club World Cup, which is set to take place in 2026. Scotiabank's support for the tournament and its partnership with Concacaf is part of the Bank's efforts to grow the sport across the Americas and level the playing field by promoting a more inclusive football ecosystem.

"Building on our 10-year partnership with Concacaf, we are proud to be a founding partner of the Concacaf W Champions Cup and to fuel the passion for women's soccer in this country, inspiring fans and future athletes globally," says Laura Curtis Ferrera, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank. "Women's soccer is rapidly growing across the Americas, and so is its fanbase. We are thrilled to be a part of this movement and to partner with Concacaf to deliver amazing experiences throughout the tournament as some of the world's best soccer players strive to qualify for the FIFA Women's Club World Cup."

This year's Concacaf W Champions Cup kicked off in August and will run until May 2025, when a centralized 'Final Four' will take place, and the first-ever W Champions Cup Champion will be crowned. The tournament builds on Concacaf W women's football strategy, which was launched in 2019 with the goal of providing opportunities for women and girls at all levels of the sport.

"This year's launch of the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup was a very exciting next step in our journey of developing all aspects of women's football in our region," said Philippe Maggio, Concacaf General Secretary. "We have made significant progress in the growth of the women's game and, while there remains much more work to do, the development of leagues and clubs, and the opportunity for the top teams in our region to compete to be the Concacaf club champion, is a very important step in our strategy. Scotiabank is a valued long-term partner of Concacaf, and they have contributed tremendously to that progress. I want to thank them for their ongoing commitment with this new partnership and we look forward to working with them to grow women's football for many years ahead."

The official Concacaf W Champions Cup website (www.concacaf.com/w-champions-cup) has more information about the tournament, including match results and dates for Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2024), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

About Concacaf

The Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) is one of FIFA's six continental confederations, servicing 41 Member Associations, from Canada in the north to Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana in the south. Concacaf means football first. Our members are united by a shared vision: Love For Our Game, as well as a unique mission, to develop, promote and manage football throughout the region with integrity, transparency, and passion in order to inspire participation in the game.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Media only: Doug Johnson, [email protected]