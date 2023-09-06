ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Twelve outstanding Canadian authors have been named to the 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize longlist. Kicking off the 30th anniversary of the Scotiabank Giller Prize, last year's winner Suzette Mayr, announced the longlist today in St. John's to a crowd of booklovers, authors, and publishers.

The 12 titles were chosen from 145 books submitted by publishers across Canada, an all-time record number of submissions.

The longlist for the 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize is:

The longlist was selected by an esteemed panel of five judges: Canadian authors Ian Williams (jury chair, 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize winner), Sharon Bala, Brian Thomas Isaac, American author Rebecca Makkai and British-Indian writer Neel Mukherjee.

Each judge was given access to a complimentary Audible.ca account, providing an opportunity to listen to the submissions that were available on Audible's service. Kobo provided the jury with Kobo Sage devices to aid them on their reading journey.

Of the longlist, the jury wrote:

"The 2023 Scotiabank Giller longlist features a party of Canadian literature! Short story collections mingle with novels, established writers with emerging ones. Writers from various parts of the country and beyond its borders share the list together. They discuss family, friendships, the climate crisis, war, privilege, good intentions. Neat, quiet, intimate, introverted stories of relationships brush against loud messy globetrotting stories. These books made the jury think about them long afterward; sometimes they haunted us, sometimes they were like earworms we couldn't stop singing. Stylistically, they dressed up, they stripped down. They were drunk with life, they were sobering. They pushed pleasure on us even while they occasionally provoked and puzzled us. This longlist is unafraid of being censored or misunderstood. The writers ask for our patience and sophistication; they stand up against all threats, AI included, and remind us of the unmatchable power of the human imagination."

Quotes

"The jury read thoughtfully with full hearts and tremendous engagement to create this year's longlist of 12 authors. They consumed 145 books, wading through different worlds, voices and generations and decided these books and these writers worthy of the highest recognition and recommendation. I thank them for a difficult job exceedingly well done and offer the finalists my heartiest congratulations."

- Elana Rabinovitch, Executive Director, Scotiabank Giller Prize

"On the 30th anniversary of the Scotiabank Giller Prize, Scotiabank is proud to celebrate Canada's best and most exciting storytellers who open our minds and captivate our imagination with their inspiring work. Congratulations to such an outstanding and diverse group of Canadian authors."

- Laura Curtis Ferrera, Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank

The Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist will be announced on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Watch the live stream on Facebook.

Between the Pages: An Evening with the Scotiabank Giller Prize Finalists will take you inside the minds and creative lives of the writers on the 2023 shortlist. All venues are wheelchair accessible. Travel for the BTP tour has been generously provided by The Azrieli Foundation.

Vancouver – October 16

– Ottawa – October 18

– Halifax – November 2

– Toronto – November 7

For more information, please visit: scotiabankgillerprize.ca/btp.

Watch the 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize broadcast on Monday, November 13 at 9 p.m. ET (11:30 p.m. AT, 12 a.m. NT) on CBC TV and the free CBC Gem streaming service, with a livestream also available on cbcbooks.ca/gillerprize. Listeners can tune into a broadcast special on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen. The host will be revealed at the shortlist announcement on October 11, 2023.

About the Prize

Founded by Jack Rabinovitch in 1994, the Giller Prize is Canada's leading and most influential literary prize for fiction. The Giller Effect has been recognized industry-wide as one of the top drivers of book sales in Canada. Scotiabank has been title sponsor since 2005. The Scotiabank Giller Prize now awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel, graphic novel or short story collection published in English, and $10,000 to each of the finalists. The award is named in honour of Jack Rabinovitch's wife, the late literary journalist, Doris Giller.

