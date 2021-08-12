Scotiabank expands talent strategies to Ottawa and Vancouver

Bank launches recruitment efforts for 100 leading digital and tech jobs this month

OTTAWA, ON and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Technology professionals in Ottawa and Vancouver now have the opportunity to take their careers to the next level by joining the winning teams at Scotiabank. Today, the bank announced that it has established regional hubs in the key markets of Ottawa and Vancouver and is actively recruiting for leading digital and technology roles, including architects, engineers, cyber security professionals, software developers, mobile developers and digital designers.

"Expanding our talent strategies is the next step in our evolution of how and where Scotiabankers work," said Barb Mason, Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer. "In 2016, we adopted an activity-based working model at our head offices that saw thousands of employees move out of their offices into multi-setting spaces with the added flexibility of being able to work remotely. Our experiences through the pandemic have accelerated this transformation, enabling us to provide greater career path options for Scotiabankers across our markets."

While early stage, the program will expand its recruitment efforts beyond the Greater Toronto Area for an initial 100 new job opportunities this month. Physical premises will be provided in Ottawa and Vancouver offering spaces for digital and technology employees to collaborate and participate in team-building activities. The opportunity for in-office activities will align with Scotiabank's overall return to office plans.

"Technology has transformed how the bank serves our customers and propelled our momentum as a global team delivering global products and making a global impact," said Michael Zerbs, Group Head Technology & Operations. "Ottawa and Vancouver are key markets for our Canadian businesses and are also home to highly skilled and diverse digital and technology talent. We are excited about the prospect of expanding our Canadian talent strategies to further bolster our award-winning customer-first teams."

The regional hubs program will be assessed for its ability to grow beyond digital and technology to include roles across the bank's corporate functions that are suitable for remote working arrangements. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the bank's job listings (Ottawa and Vancouver) and follow on LinkedIn. Additional roles will be posted in the days and weeks to come. Prospective candidates are encouraged to check back often.

