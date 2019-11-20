Scotiabank enhances Scotiabank eHOME with Digital Pre-Approvals and teams up with the Canadian Real Estate Association for REALTOR.ca

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today key enhancements to its digital mortgage experience, Scotiabank eHOME, as part of its commitment to deliver leading, innovative digital solutions that elevate the customer experience. Canadians can now get pre-approved for a mortgage, convert their pre-approval to a mortgage application, and search for their dream home – all in one digital platform.

Through Scotiabank eHOME's digital pre-approval, potential home buyers can secure an exclusive online rate and receive a decision on how much of a mortgage they can afford in just minutes. Once pre-approved, home buyers can instantly download a pre-approval letter from any device.

Through a collaboration with the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), Canadians can now also search for properties within their pre-approval budget on REALTOR.ca, Canada's largest real estate website, all from within Scotiabank eHOME's digital platform.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Canadians a frictionless digital mortgage experience, no matter where they are in their home buying journey," said Janet Boyle, Senior Vice President, Real Estate Secured Lending for Scotiabank. "Whether you want a quick calculation on what you can afford, need an actual pre-approval with a decision, are browsing for homes, or found your dream home and need a mortgage – Scotiabank eHOME is with you anytime, anywhere, on any device. It's that simple".

"People in the market for a new home visit multiple websites during their home buying journey – and not just real estate websites," said Patrick Pichette, Vice President for CREA. "This partnership with Scotiabank provides a great opportunity to further extend the reach of REALTOR® listings nationally and match home buyers with the right property at a key point in their home buying journey."

Earlier this year, Scotiabank launched Scotiabank eHOME, a unique digital mortgage experience that modernizes how Canadians can get a mortgage. For more information on Scotiabank eHOME, including eligibility criteria, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com/ehome.

