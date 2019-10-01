Scotiabank delivers Ultimate value and rewards with the introduction of new banking packages

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today the launch of the Ultimate Package, a new premium banking solution that offers customers even more value and rewards by addressing their saving, spending, and investing needs – all from one package.

The Ultimate Package empowers customers to do more with their banking by delivering enhanced benefits and rewards, including:

Unlimited debit transactions & Interac e-Transfer † transactions;*

e-Transfer transactions;* Unlimited Global non-Scotiabank ABM withdrawals;*

Up to $139 annual fee waiver each year on select credit cards;*

annual fee waiver each year on select credit cards;* +0.10% ongoing Interest Rate Boost on a Scotiabank Momentum PLUS Savings Account;*

Savings Account;* Ultimate rates on select GICs;*

10 free equity trades at Scotia iTRADE in your first year and 5 free equity trades every year after;*

Your choice of SCENE® or Scotia Rewards® loyalty programs.

In addition to these new premium features, customers can take advantage of even more savings by having their monthly account fee waived if they maintain a minimum daily closing balance of $5,000 for the entire month in their Ultimate Package chequing account, or a combined balance of $30,000 across their Ultimate Package chequing account and MomentumPLUS Savings Account.

"With the new Ultimate Package, we're giving our customers even more value and convenience, and we're transforming the way they bank with us by providing them with the opportunity to spend, save and invest all through one package, with some of the best features and benefits available in the market," said D'Arcy McDonald, Senior Vice President, Retail Deposits & Day to Day Banking for Scotiabank. "We want to be our customers' #1 choice for their day to day banking needs, and the enhancements we've made to our banking solutions reflect that."

Scotiabank also refreshed two of its other bank account packages to offer even more benefits to customers. The Scotia One account is now the Preferred Package and the Basic Banking Plan is now the Basic Plus Bank Account.

"We're committed to providing our customers with comprehensive, holistic solutions when it comes to helping them meet their financial goals," said Anya Schnoor, Executive Vice President, Retail Products for Scotiabank. "With our new banking solutions and enhanced mobile experience, we're evolving and elevating the way we deliver value and rewards for our customers in a way that's simple, seamless and transparent."

*Conditions apply. To learn more about Scotiabank's new account packages, please visit www.scotiabank.com/ultimate350

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at July 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

