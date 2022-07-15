Scotiabank becomes first bank to win three regional Awards for Excellence™ in a calendar year

TORONTO, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to announce it has been named Best Bank in Canada, North America's Best Bank for Sustainable Finance and Best Investment Bank Chile at the 2022 Euromoney Awards for Excellence. Established in 1992, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence are a definitive program for the global banking industry, featuring more than 50 regional and best bank awards across 100 countries. This year, Euromoney received a record number of submissions in both the regional and country awards programs.

"Scotiabank's very strong showing at the 2022 Euromoney Awards further cements our position as a Leading Bank in the Americas," said Brian Porter, President & Chief Executive Officer, Scotiabank. "The awards recognize how effectively we have delivered on our global strategy in our core markets of Canada and Chile and highlight our efforts to become a leader in sustainable finance."

Scotiabank was recognized by Euromoney in 2020, winning Chile's Best Bank and Latin America's Best Bank Transformation awards that year. Scotiabank also recently won six awards at the 2022 Global Finance Sustainability Finance Awards, demonstrating its continued momentum in this area by winning Outstanding Global Leadership in Sustainability Transparency for the second year in a row.

Scotiabank's Sustainable Finance Group has grown significantly since its inception in 2020 and is an industry leader in developing innovative sustainable financing and ESG advisory solutions to support the Bank's diversified global presence. The team produces leading edge thought leadership and market insights for clients and engages at various local and international sustainable finance events and working groups to further the discourse and raise awareness with a range of stakeholders.

Visit https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/perspectives.articles.impact.2022-07-euromoney-awards.html to learn more about Scotiabank's leadership in Sustainable Finance.

"This recognition is a strong validation of the leadership of Scotiabank's Global Banking and Markets team in developing innovative sustainable lending, advisory, hedging and underwriting solutions to support our global client base," continued Mr. Porter. "We are extremely pleased with Euromoney's acknowledgement of the work we are doing to advance the climate transition and promote sustainable economic growth alongside our clients to incorporate sustainability across all their business activities."

Since 2013, Scotiabank has achieved significant progress on its growth strategy, exiting 25 unrated or sub-investment grade countries and eight non-core businesses and redeploying approximately $10 billion to stable, high-growth businesses and geographies with better return on investment. It acquired BBVA Chile in 2018, strengthening its position in a high growth market, and recently increased its majority stake in Scotiabank Chile to 99.8%, where it is currently ranked as third largest bank in the region.

"Scotiabank's operations in Chile demonstrate how well we are executing on our strategy to become a Leading Bank in the Americas," continued Mr. Porter. "Euromoney's recognition highlights our dedication to the region as well as our plans to continue to build upon our momentum in Chile and across our footprint of Pacific Alliance countries over the coming years."

About Scotiabank

