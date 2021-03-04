MONTREAL, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced a $100,000 commitment to Montreal-based Groupe 3737 – a unique innovation hub that brings together start-ups, subject matter experts, global companies, institutions, academia and government to foster economic and social development, research and innovation, with a specific focus on diverse individuals and those new to Canada.

The funding provided by Scotiabank will be directed toward Group 3737's Fempreneures program – an initiative that aims to encourage and develop women entrepreneurs in the fields of science and technology. Fempreneures offers women entrepreneurs personalized support, services and networking opportunities, and accepts 30 participants each year.

In addition to Fempreneures, Scotiabank will also support Groupe 3737's Youth Entrepreneurship program, which is focused on inspiring innovation and increasing awareness of entrepreneurship opportunities among high-school and post-secondary students. Scotiabank funds will be directed toward the coaching and support of girls between the ages of 15 to 22 who have expressed an interest in technology-related initiatives.

"As a company dedicated to the communities we serve, Scotiabank is proud to support Groupe 3737 programs, especially those supportive of women entrepreneurs from black communities. Respect, inclusion and education are important values for our organization," says Geneviève Brouillard, Senior Vice-President, Quebec and Eastern Ontario Region, Scotiabank. "This initiative, which aims at increasing the number of women in business and technology, in addition to stimulating youth entrepreneurship among young girls, aligns perfectly to Scotiabank's social impact purpose."

Scotiabank's donation to Groupe 3737 aligns to ScotiaRISE, the Bank's 10-year, $500 million initiative to promote economic resilience among disadvantaged groups. Through ScotiaRISE, Scotiabank will support programs and partner with organizations across its footprint that provide the tools people need to improve their education and employment prospects, adapt to changing circumstances, and increase the likelihood of financial success.

"We are grateful to Scotiabank for their support of our women entrepreneurship initiatives," says Louis-Edgar Jean-François, CEO, Groupe 3737. "Thanks to this funding, we will be able improve the Fempreneurs program by adding specialized coaching and mentoring resources in order to help participants optimize their projects, while perfecting their business skills."

About Scotiabank

About Group 3737﻿

Located in the heart of Montreal's St-Michel district, Groupe 3737 is an inclusive and diverse innovation hub for entrepreneurs. Established in 2012, Groupe 3737 offers an environment that promotes innovation, immigration, diversity and inclusion by bringing together start-ups, SMEs, global companies, public sector institutions and governments. Groupe 3737 is a not-for-profit organization that operates mainly in the fields of economic and social development, research and innovation. To learn more, visit: https://www.groupe3737.com/.

