TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank Chile has been recognized by LatinFinance as the Digital Bank of the Year in Latin America and the Caribbean. LatinFinance is a leading source of intelligence on financial markets and economies in the region.

This award highlights Scotiabank's digital leadership, exemplified by its operations in Chile, where the Bank's digital transformation touches all aspects of its business– from a modernization plan to automate traditional banking activities with data, analytics, and AI, to the implementation of end-to-end digital onboarding, advice and sales journeys to offer a seamless customer experience across channels, including branches. Recently, Scotiabank Chile launched ScotiaZero, the first free, 100% digital checking account in the market, and it also introduced the industry's first local financial supermarket, which provides bespoke financial solutions tailored to each client's needs. These efforts have resulted in a significant increase in customer satisfaction, with Scotiabank's mobile banking app now the highest-rated one in the country.

"We are delighted that Scotiabank Chile has been recognized as Digital Bank of the Year for Latin America and the Caribbean", said Ignacio (Nacho) Deschamps, Group Head, International Banking and Digital Transformation, Scotiabank. "We have come a long way since we launched our Digital Transformation Strategy five years ago and now Digital is part of our DNA. Through our Digital-everywhere mindset, we continue to offer innovative products and services and a customer-focused experience in Canada and across our footprint in the Americas, achieving more than 70% Digital Adoption and 80% Digital Sales in Chile, with the rest of the Pacific Alliance markets showing accelerated growth in Digital."

This recognition is part of the 2022 Banks of the Year Awards from LatinFinance. These awards celebrate the financial institutions in the region that best demonstrate excellence in their respective categories.

This is not the first time that the Bank's operations have been recognized for being at the forefront of digital in Latin America and the Caribbean. Last year, Scotiabank Chile was recognized for Digital Transformation of the Year across the region by LatinFinance, due to its outstanding efforts to digitalize its operations and provide a flexible digital offering to help clients during the pandemic. Scotiabank has also been recognized as Best Bank in North America for Innovation in Digital Banking and as the Most Innovative in Data by The Banker Magazine.

