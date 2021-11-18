Jonathan was selected from hundreds of nominees by an independent Advisory Board of diverse leaders from across Canada. Four key criteria were assessed to select the recipients: Vision & Innovation, Leadership, Impact & Influence, and Social Responsibility.

"Jonathan is an exemplary business and community leader, using his vision and commitment to grow the Indigenous economy and expand the advice and solutions Scotiabank provides to Indigenous communities across Canada," said Stephen Bagnarol, Executive Vice President, Canadian Business Banking for Scotiabank. "On behalf of all of Scotiabank, I want to express my sincere congratulations to Jonathan on this well-deserved recognition as one of Canada's very best. We're proud of everything he does each day to drive impact and prosperity for Indigenous businesses and peoples in Canada."

Before joining Scotiabank, Jonathan was a Federal Crown and the Special Advisor & Counsel to the Assistant Deputy Minister of Aboriginal Affairs within the Department of Justice Canada. He is also a Captain with The Queen's York Rangers of the Canadian Armed Forces Primary Reserve, and holds the appointment of Aide de Camp to the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized almost 1,000 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young business and community leaders. The 2021 Top 40 Recipients were announced today in National Post, and will be honoured at a series of events to take place in the coming months.

