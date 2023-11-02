TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today that Aris Bogdaneris has been appointed Group Head, Canadian Banking, effective November 3, 2023. Mr. Bogdaneris will assume responsibility for Canadian Banking from Dan Rees, who has made the decision to leave the Bank to pursue other opportunities.

The appointment of Mr. Bogdaneris comes at a time when Scotiabank is strengthening its ambitions in Canada to earn more primary clients and accelerate profitable and sustainable growth. Scotiabank will benefit from Mr. Bogdaneris' experience in delivering world-class and trusted banking experiences that keep pace with clients' changing needs across all digital and physical advice-led channels.

"Aris is a proven leader that is deeply passionate about creating world-class client experiences and his appointment demonstrates our commitment to investing in our clients' changing needs," said Scott Thomson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Scotiabank. "He has a proven track record of delivering scale and growth in retail banking, with a large focus on achieving industry-leading client satisfaction and employee engagement. I am confident he has the right vision to take Canadian Banking to the next level and ensure that we are bringing the whole bank to our Canadian clients."

Mr. Bogdaneris, a Canadian, has more than 25 years of experience in diverse markets with financial services organizations across Europe and North America, including experience in retail and business banking, digital, operations, process management and risk. Prior to joining Scotiabank, Mr. Bogdaneris was Global Head of Retail Banking and Head of Challenger & Growth Markets at ING and has held several leadership roles at Raiffeisen Bank International AG and GE Capital.

"On behalf of all Scotiabankers, I would like to thank Dan for his many contributions during his 25-year career with Scotiabank," said Mr. Thomson. "Under Dan's leadership, Scotiabank launched Scene+, which continues to redefine the loyalty landscape in Canada. Dan steered our Canadian Banking business through the global pandemic, introducing new services and implementing relief programs that helped our customers manage through uncertainty. As a result of Dan's efforts and client focus, our Canadian Banking business has built a strong foundation for future growth."

