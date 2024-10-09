Gillian Riley to Retire After 30+ year Career at Scotiabank

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced the planned retirement of Gillian Riley, President and CEO of Tangerine after a 31-year career with the Bank. Gillian will stay on as Strategic Advisor until December 31, 2024 and as Chair of the Board of Roynat Capital. Scotiabank also announced the appointment of Terri-Lee Weeks to the role of President and CEO, Tangerine, effective November 1, 2024.

Gillian Riley joined Scotiabank in 1994 and has held senior executive positions in Commercial Banking, Small Business, Retail Banking and Wealth Management as well as Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking and, most recently, President and CEO of Tangerine for the last six years.

"In each of her roles at Scotiabank and Tangerine, Gillian has led with a steadfast focus on growing her businesses, delivering value for clients and building her teams," said Aris Bogdaneris, Group Head, Canadian Banking at Scotiabank. "In addition to her many accomplishments, she has left a lasting legacy at the Bank as the founder of The Scotiabank Women Initiative through which Scotiabank has stood apart from its competitors with our commitment to helping women grow their businesses, advance their careers and invest in their futures so they can succeed on their own terms."

On her decision to retire, Ms. Riley said, "It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the Tangerine business and, together with the team, I am so proud to have built a market-leading brand in Canada that provides outstanding customer value and mobile capabilities that are best in class. I feel confident that this is the right time to pass the torch to a new leader who will continue to build on our track record of success."

Terri-Lee Weeks joined Scotiabank in September 2021 as Executive Vice President, Retail Customer – a role in which she has successfully built client value and deepened client loyalty with retail products that drive exceptional client experience across the Canadian Bank.

"Terri-Lee is a seasoned leader with deep experience across Retail Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets," said Mr. Bogdaneris. "Her wide-ranging financial services experiences, deep understanding of the Canadian retail landscape and her track record of success in scaling digital business, interactive customer experience design and transformation uniquely qualify her for this important role on our team. I have every confidence in her ability to deliver on the strong growth potential of our digital bank."

"On behalf of all employees at Scotiabank, I would like to thank Gillian for the leadership and the mentorship she has provided both at Scotiabank and across the financial industry in Canada and we wish Terri-Lee great success in her new role," continued Mr. Bogdaneris.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2024), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For media enquiries only: Heather Armstrong, Global Communications, Scotiabank, PH: (647) 632-4524, E: [email protected]