MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced the appointment of Jean-François Courville to the newly-created role of President, Quebec, reporting directly to Aris Bogdaneris, Group Head, Canadian Banking. This critical role is designed to support the Bank's Grow Quebec strategy, including opportunities that span all of our Canadian Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets businesses.

"With wide-ranging financial services experience at top tier wealth and asset management, retail banking and capital markets firms, deep knowledge of the business landscape in Quebec, Canada and globally, and a track record of client-focus, J-F Courville is uniquely positioned to support our Grow Quebec strategy across all of our Canadian business lines," said Aris Bogdaneris, Group Head, Canadian Banking at Scotiabank. "J-F will lead our Quebec-based executive leaders in identifying key business growth opportunities, levering established client relationships and building new relationships across the Quebec region."

J-F joins Scotiabank from Purpose Unlimited, a Canadian financial services and technology company, where he has been serving as President and Chief Client Officer. Previously, he held senior executive roles at Wealthsimple and RBC Wealth Management, and he led Manulife Asset Management globally as well as State Street Corporation's Canadian business. Originally from Montreal, Quebec, J-F graduated from McGill University and began his career in financial trading and sales at National Bank of Canada.

