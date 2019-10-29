Scotiabank announces new branch in Niagara Falls

Proud to expand footprint with the opening of a new branch in McLeod Square in 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is proud to be growing its presence in the Niagara Region with the opening of a new branch in Niagara Falls. The new McLeod Square branch is currently under development and is expected to open in late 2020 at the southwest corner of Montrose Road and McLeod Road.

The new branch will be equipped with the latest tools and technology to provide customers with an enhanced in-branch experience and personalized advice from a dedicated team of Scotiabank advisors. The branch will serve clients six days a week, including Saturdays, and will include a 24-hour drive-through ABM and free WIFI in-branch, providing customers with more ways to bank with Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has one other branch in Niagara Falls, located at Thorold Stone & Portage.

"There is so much opportunity in the Niagara Region" said Noelle Urquhart, District Vice President, Niagara-Brantford District for Scotiabank. "With over 14 million tourists from all over the world visiting each year, we're excited to be expanding our presence in this community and contributing to its growth and development."

Scotiabank is deeply committed to the Niagara region and has been an active part of the community through charitable donations and philanthropic activities. In 2019 alone, Scotiabank contributed $170,000 in donations and sponsorships for a number of organizations and initiatives in the Niagara region, including Brock University, United Way of St. Catharines, the Terry Fox Foundation and the Shaw Festival Theatre Foundation.

For further information: Media Contact: Daniela Da Silva, T: 416-288-7655, E: daniela.dasilva@scotiabank.com

