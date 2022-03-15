TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Three Canadian artists have been named to the 2022 Scotiabank Photography Award shortlist. The Award, celebrating its 12th anniversary this year, is Canada's largest and most prestigious annual peer-nominated and reviewed prize for lens-based art. The Award celebrates the creative vision and accomplishments of some of the country's most gifted contemporary lens-based artists.

The 2022 shortlisted artists are:

Shannon Bool , Comox, British Columbia

, Jin-me Yoon, Vancouver, British Columbia

Barbara Astman , Toronto, Ontario

"Congratulations to the three incredible artists named to this year's Scotiabank Photography Award shortlist," says Laura Curtis Ferrera, Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank. "Scotiabank is proud to continue to support this celebration of excellence in Canadian art. Scotiabank knows that art has the ability to inspire and enrich our communities, which is why we have long been a champion of Canadian artists from coast-to-coast. Through their work, these artists demonstrate how photography connects us and exposes us to new perspectives."

In 2010, Scotiabank co-created the Scotiabank Photography Award with Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky to strengthen its commitment to the arts and celebrate the creative vision and accomplishments of some of our country's most gifted lens-based artists. Twelve years later, the Award continues to engage Canadians with photographic art and aims to actively work with the winning artist to assist them in achieving the next level of their artistic career.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce and celebrate the 2022 Scotiabank Photography Award shortlist," says Edward Burtynsky, Chair of the Scotiabank Photography Award jury. "These artists have brought forth impressive and impactful photographic work, proving once again the exceptional talent of Canadian artists."

This year's shortlist was selected from a longlist of 11 artists, inclusive of:

Adian Stimson

Julie Forgues

Kelly Jazvac

Sara Angelucci

Morris Lum

Phil Bergerson

Sara Cwynars

Rosalie Favell

The shortlist and winner of the 2022 Scotiabank Photography Award is selected by a jury of pre-eminent members of the Canadian arts community:

Edward Burtynsky, Artist, Jury chair

Sophie Hackett , Curator, Photography at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO)

, Curator, Photography at the Art Gallery of (AGO) Dr. Kenneth Montague , Art Collector & Curator

, Art Collector & Curator Gaëlle Morel, Exhibition Curator at the Ryerson Image Centre (RIC)

The winner of the 2022 Scotiabank Photography Award will be announced this Spring and will receive:

a cash prize of $50,000 ;

; a solo Primary Exhibition during the 2023 Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival; and,

a book of their work published and distributed worldwide by art book publisher, Steidl of Germany .

The remaining finalists will each receive $10,000.

The 2021 Scotiabank Photography Award Winner, Deanna Bowen, will also have a solo Primary Exhibition at the Ryerson Image Centre opening from September 14 – December 3, 2022.

For more information about the Scotiabank Photography Award, please visit the website at www.scotiabank.com/photoaward.

