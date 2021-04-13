Scotiabank Announces Election of Directors Français
Apr 13, 2021, 15:48 ET
TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 9, 2021 were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 13, 2021 via webcast and teleconference are set out below.
Election of Directors
Each of the following 12 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Bank:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Nora A. Aufreiter
|
594,334,675
|
92.63%
|
47,283,934
|
7.37%
|
Guillermo E. Babatz
|
596,773,341
|
93.01%
|
44,845,268
|
6.99%
|
Scott B. Bonham
|
637,272,498
|
99.32%
|
4,346,111
|
0.68%
|
Lynn K. Patterson
|
640,401,482
|
99.82%
|
1,134,673
|
0.18%
|
Michael D. Penner
|
637,554,300
|
99.38%
|
3,981,855
|
0.62%
|
Brian J. Porter
|
639,593,291
|
99.70%
|
1,942,864
|
0.30%
|
Una M. Power
|
596,850,416
|
93.02%
|
44,762,693
|
6.98%
|
Aaron W. Regent
|
592,913,079
|
92.41%
|
48,700,030
|
7.59%
|
Calin Rovinescu
|
637,052,654
|
99.29%
|
4,560,455
|
0.71%
|
Susan L. Segal
|
634,028,809
|
98.82%
|
7,589,800
|
1.18%
|
L. Scott Thomson
|
590,928,923
|
92.10%
|
50,689,686
|
7.90%
|
Benita M. Warmbold
|
596,771,737
|
93.01%
|
44,846,872
|
6.99%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 13, 2021 will be published shortly on www.scotiabank.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
