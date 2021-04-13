TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 9, 2021 were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 13, 2021 via webcast and teleconference are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following 12 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Bank:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Nora A. Aufreiter 594,334,675 92.63% 47,283,934 7.37% Guillermo E. Babatz 596,773,341 93.01% 44,845,268 6.99% Scott B. Bonham 637,272,498 99.32% 4,346,111 0.68% Lynn K. Patterson 640,401,482 99.82% 1,134,673 0.18% Michael D. Penner 637,554,300 99.38% 3,981,855 0.62% Brian J. Porter 639,593,291 99.70% 1,942,864 0.30% Una M. Power 596,850,416 93.02% 44,762,693 6.98% Aaron W. Regent 592,913,079 92.41% 48,700,030 7.59% Calin Rovinescu 637,052,654 99.29% 4,560,455 0.71% Susan L. Segal 634,028,809 98.82% 7,589,800 1.18% L. Scott Thomson 590,928,923 92.10% 50,689,686 7.90% Benita M. Warmbold 596,771,737 93.01% 44,846,872 6.99%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 13, 2021 will be published shortly on www.scotiabank.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

