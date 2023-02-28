TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable April 26, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 4, 2023:

Common Shares

Dividend No. 615 of $1.03 per share;

Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares

Series 40, Dividend No. 18 of $0.303125 per share.

Holders may elect to receive their dividends in common shares of the Bank in lieu of cash dividends, in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). Under the Plan, the Bank determines whether the additional common shares will be purchased on the open market or issued by the Bank from treasury. At this time, and until such time as the Bank elects otherwise, for the purposes of dividend reinvestments, stock dividends and optional share purchase under the Plan, the Bank will (i) issue Common Shares (as defined in the Plan) from treasury, with a 2% discount to the Average Market Price (as defined in the Plan), and (ii) discontinue the purchase of Common Shares in the secondary market. Such shares will be allotted for issuance by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as agent under the Plan, for the account of participants in the Plan, in an amount determined in accordance with the provisions of the Plan. This change will be effective beginning with the dividend declared today and payable on April 26, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 4, 2023. This change will be effective for optional share purchases made under the Plan on or after April 4, 2023.

