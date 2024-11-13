TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Scotiabank announced the ten recipients of its 2024 Net-Zero Research Fund. Grants totalling approximately $1 million have been awarded to organizations in Canada, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru that are developing research and initiatives related to decarbonization and net-zero transition.

"This is the fourth year that Scotiabank is awarding grants through our Net-Zero Research Fund, and it is energizing to see such an impressive quality of entries. Congratulations to this year's recipients, who have once again raised the bar to deliver new insights and research in public policy, science, and technology to advance the transition to a lower-carbon economy," said Meigan Terry, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability, Social Impact and Communications Officer at Scotiabank.

One of this year's grants supports an initiative led by Farmers for Climate Solutions in collaboration with the Smart Prosperity Institute and the Nature Investment Hub. Together, these organizations are exploring ways to reduce the potential financial risks faced by farmers transitioning to low-carbon agriculture by using climate and nature-smart beneficial management practices.

The climate-related initiatives of the 2024 recipients cover cross-sector carbon emissions measurement, capture and reduction, approaches to lowering agricultural emissions, the development of alternative biofertilizers, and low-carbon heating and cooling.

Global grants:

Colombia : Alliance for Responsible Mining

: Alliance for Responsible Mining Colombia : Amazonía Emprende

: Amazonía Emprende Mexico : LiCore

: LiCore Peru : Universidad De Ingeniería y Tecnología

Canada grants:

Beyond21 Academy

Farmers for Climate Solutions

Green Iglu

Northern Alberta Institute of Technology

Simon Fraser University

University of British Columbia

Scotiabank's Net-Zero Research Fund plans to distribute $10 million in grants to organizations conducting research and leading initiatives in support of the transition to a low-carbon economy. Since 2021, approximately $4 million has been distributed to more than 40 registered charities and non-profit organizations in support of climate-related research and opportunities for decarbonization.

For information about the Net-Zero Research fund and the projects it has supported, visit the Scotiabank Climate Change Centre of Excellence .

