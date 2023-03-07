TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Scotiabank announced an $800,000 community investment in the Canadian Women's Foundation, to support the organization's national movement for gender equality in Canada and their work to help women and gender-diverse people transition from low-wage and part-time work into more sustainable livelihoods.

Over the next four years, Scotiabank's partnership with the Canadian Women's Foundation will support 10 affiliated organizations in priority communities, providing women, trans, Two Spirit and non-binary people with support to move out of poverty and into increased financial security through self-employment and access to non-traditional fields in skilled trades and technology. Programs will deliver mentoring and support in areas such as self-employment and business acceleration, workplace navigation and inclusion, trades and technology, and networking for up to 1,000 women across Canada.

"Through ScotiaRISE, we are proud to support the Canadian Women's Foundation and the work they do to support innovative community programs throughout the country, empowering women to build leadership and confidence in securing their financial success," said Meigan Terry, SVP and Chief Sustainability, Social Impact and Communications Officer at Scotiabank.

"As the world marks International Women's Day, moving the needle on gender equality and justice has become more urgent than ever," said Paulette Senior, President and CEO of the Canadian Women's Foundation. "We need gains for the most vulnerable in our communities. We're thrilled with Scotiabank's ongoing commitment to boosting economic security for women and gender-diverse people, especially at this critical time."

Scotiabank's community partnership with The Canadian Women's Foundation is a signature program within ScotiaRISE, the Bank's 10-year $500 million initiative to promote economic resilience among disadvantaged groups.

About the Canadian Women's Foundation

The Canadian Women's Foundation is a national leader in the movement for gender equality in Canada. Through funding, research, advocacy, and knowledge sharing, we work to achieve systemic change. We support women, girls, and gender-diverse people to move out of violence, out of poverty, and into confidence and leadership. Since 1991, our generous donors and supporters have contributed more than $185 million to fund over 3,000 life-transforming programs throughout Canada.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at January 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

