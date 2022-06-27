Scotiabank and Pathways to Education announce $900,000 partnership to help newcomer youth living in low-income communities stay in school

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Scotiabank announced a community investment of $900,000 to Pathways to Education, a national charitable organization breaking the cycle of poverty through education by helping youth who are facing amplified barriers graduate from high school.

Approximately nine per cent of youth in Canada do not earn a high school diploma. That number can be as high as 50 per cent in some low-income communities. Newcomers and immigrant youth are particularly vulnerable to adjusting to new education systems and an academic curriculum, while learning a new language and integrating into social activities.

Through well-established partnerships, Pathways to Education works alongside schools to deliver effective programming in vulnerable communities to help more students achieve the milestone of graduation, which in the long run increases employment prospects, life opportunities, and the likelihood of financial success. The Pathways to Education Program™ focuses on students in high school, a critical period when youth form lifelong study, work, and interpersonal habits.

"Helping youth access the support needed to unlock their potential in high school continues to be a key factor to establishing success as adults," says Meigan Terry, Senior Vice President and Chief Social Impact, Sustainability and Communications Officer at Scotiabank. "We are proud to partner with Pathways to Education to help remove barriers to graduation and provide critical support so students can access opportunities and successfully plan for their futures."

The Pathways to Education Program™ provides students with a holistic combination of financial, social, and one-on-one supports that are tailored to their unique needs. This includes tutoring and social development activities to expand learning, digital literacy development, language skills, financial literacy basics, and guidance and mentorship on navigating the world around them. Empowering new Canadians with education and access to employment opportunities will ensure they are able to continue contributing to the economic, social, and cultural fabric of Canada and its future growth.

"Scotiabank's long-term partnership with Pathways to Education has helped to support thousands of youths to graduate from high school and successfully transition to post-secondary education, training, and employment. Developing our future leaders and contributing to a stronger Canadian workforce inclusive of newcomer youth is critical to our economy," says Quinn Bingham, Vice-President, Pathways to Education Canada.

Scotiabank's partnership with Pathways to Education is a signature program within ScotiaRISE, the Bank's 10-year $500 million initiative to promote economic resilience among disadvantaged groups. ScotiaRISE has supported nearly 200 charities, deployed $26 million in community investments globally in its first year, and continues to invest in community initiatives that are making a difference.

As a key enabler of the Bank's purpose to deliver for every future, ScotiaRISE is fostering sustainable change by partnering with programs and organizations across its footprint that provide the tools people need to improve their education and employment prospects, adapt to changing circumstances, and increase the likelihood of financial success.

Click here for more information on ScotiaRISE and Scotiabank's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

