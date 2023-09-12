TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank and Chase Payment Solutions ("Chase"), part of J.P. Morgan Payments, announced today the extension of their long-standing strategic agreement to offer best-in-class merchant service solutions to Canadian small business owners, commercial and corporate clients from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

Through this collaboration, Scotiabank and Chase will provide merchant clients with access to a secure and reliable payments platform that currently processes more than $2 trillion in annual global processing volumes. This offering is designed to enable Canadian businesses to save time, money and effort with competitive rates, 24/7/365 live bilingual merchant support and end-to-end merchant account services.

"Scotiabank and Chase have partnered to provide Canadian businesses with an integrated and scalable payments experience — ranging from payment processing and cash management services — to support them in the accelerated shift towards online commerce," said Chris Manning, Executive Vice President, Global Business Payments at Scotiabank. "Together, Scotiabank and Chase are committed to investing in additional capabilities to enable and support Canadian businesses."

"By combining the strengths of both Scotiabank and J.P. Morgan, we have the opportunity to transform the way Canadians manage their businesses, making it more convenient, accessible, and tailored to their individual needs," said Takis Georgakopoulos, Global Head, J.P. Morgan Payments. "We will be able to deliver a seamless banking experience, where the best of Scotiabank's local expertise and JPMorgan's global innovation work hand-in-hand."

The Scotiabank and Chase offering is designed specifically to meet the needs of the merchant services market in Canada. Through innovation and a compelling ecosystem of value-added services; risk management controls; and exceptional client experience for Canadian businesses, this collaboration will lead the way in providing reliability and trust with industry-leading security for all merchants.

"At Scotiabank and Chase Payment Solutions, our commitment has always been to put our customers first. Together, we stand ready to bring comprehensive banking and merchant services to Canadian businesses," said Marilu Gaudio, President, Chase Payment Solutions Canada.

J.P. Morgan Payments is a global leader in payment solutions, processing nearly $10 trillion payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and over 120 currencies.

For more information or to sign up, please visit: www.scotiabank.com/chase.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at April 30, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

About Chase/Chase Payment Solutions

Chase Paymentech Solutions Inc., is a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. with headquarters in Toronto, Ontario is a leader in payment processing for businesses of all sizes. More than 110,000 Canadian business locations trust Chase with their payments. Choosing Chase Payment Solutions means partnering with a global payments leader that processes more than $2 trillion worldwide in annual debit and credit card volume. Chase Payments Solutions has operated in Canada for more than 20 years, with 200 employees across the country. More information can be found at chase.ca.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media enquiries: Heather Armstrong, Scotiabank, PH: (647) 632-4524, E: [email protected]; Delmar Miller, Chase Payment Solutions, PH: (905) 708-4021, E: [email protected]