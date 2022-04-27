CDSPI, a not-for-profit organization, is the leading provider of insurance products, investment solutions and tailored financial advice to dentists and dental students across Canada. Advisors provide expert advice and financial planning for the dental community as a benefit of membership in their dental association. This agreement further extends CDSPI's commitment to the dental community with the exclusive referral of a robust suite of banking solutions specifically curated for dentists and dental students.

Through the Scotiabank Healthcare+ Dentist Banking Program, students, practising, and retired dentists are eligible for preferred benefits on a wide variety of personal and business banking solutions and services that support dentists at all stages of their career, from entering dental school, to starting or expanding a practice, to planning for retirement. CDSPI will continue to provide insurance, investment and private wealth management advice and solutions to dental association members.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with CDSPI to offer banking solutions to address the unique financial needs of dentists who are navigating complex business operations while providing an essential healthcare service," said Jason Charlebois, Senior Vice President, Small Business. "The Scotiabank Healthcare+ Dentist Banking Program is designed to help dentists and dental students at every career stage, alleviating financial stress during their education and in practice, allowing dentists to focus on providing quality care for their patients."

"This agreement with Scotiabank gives CDSPI the opportunity to refer banking products and services of a world-class banking organization to members, while remaining under the CDSPI umbrella of services with a broader suite of end-to-end financial solutions, focused on dental professionals' needs," said Ed Dermit, President and CEO of CDSPI. "The Scotiabank Healthcare+ Dentist Banking Program supports our mandate to operate in the best interest of dentists, enhances our scale and capabilities, and enriches our client relationships."

Scotiabank and CDSPI are committed to supporting Canada's dentists, through our combined knowledge and experience, by providing tailored financial advice and banking solutions specific to their needs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About Scotiabank Healthcare+

Scotiabank has been serving the professional segment in Canada with tailored solutions and services for over 30 years. Our specialized program is designed specifically to support the unique needs of healthcare professionals throughout every stage of their career and life.

Our dedicated network of Healthcare Specialists and Advisors deliver financial advice and solutions, tailored to the unique needs of healthcare professionals across Canada.

About CDPSI

CDSPI is a not-for-profit organization with the sole purpose of arranging programs for over 60 years to benefit dentists who are members of CDSPI's member associations. CDSPI Advisory Services Inc. provides dentists with stress-free expert advice and leading insurance and investment solutions, tailored specifically to the needs of dentists. And because CDSPI only serves dental professionals, we have a unique understanding of the dental community and their financial priorities.

