Scotiabank, a leading bank in the Americas, recognized by CDP for its climate change efforts

Over 2330 companies have been scored by CDP according to the comprehensiveness of their disclosure and their actions towards a net-zero emissions economy, resulting in both a North American regional average and a global financial services sector average of 'C.' The scores, announced January 20, 2020, reflect company performance from November 1, 2017 to October 31, 2018.

"Scotiabank is committed to addressing climate change in our business activities and our operations, and demonstrating our commitment to customers, employees and shareholders," says Sandra Odendahl, Scotiabank's Vice President of Social Impact & Sustainability. "Scotiabank's CDP score demonstrates that we are on the right track with our efforts to help build a sustainable economy through our climate change strategy. We are adapting our practices to align with a low carbon future and supporting our clients in their own efforts during this time of important change."

In November 2019, Scotiabank formally released its climate change strategy and announced the Scotiabank Climate Commitments, which include a pledge to enhance the integration of climate change considerations into our lending, financing, and investing activities, and the Bank's operations, and further enhance risk assessment processes. Scotiabank's Climate Commitments also include a commitment to mobilize CDN $100 billion by 2025 to reduce the impacts of climate change.

Financial services support economic progress, allow people to pursue their ambitions and create widespread future opportunities. By paying careful attention to the areas where we feel we can have the biggest impact, Scotiabank creates economic, social and environmental value for our customers, employees and communities, while also delivering returns for our shareholders. To read more about our sustainability strategy visit www.scotiabank.com/sustainability.

