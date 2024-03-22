TORONTO, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotia Wealth Management is proud to have received six Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2024. These awards are a testament to Scotia Wealth Management's delivery of industry-leading advice, services and solutions, leveraging our Total Wealth strategy seamlessly for clients across our footprint.

"Scotia Wealth Management is proud to accept these awards on behalf of our clients in Canada and across our global footprint, for whom we work to deliver innovative financial solutions," said Jacqui Allard, Group Head, Global Wealth Management at Scotiabank. "Scotia Wealth Management's fully integrated Total Wealth advice model, with planning and specialist advice at the core of our offering, enables our clients to envision their future with clarity, peace of mind and certainty."

Scotia Wealth Management has been recognized with the following awards in 2024:

Bahamas' Best International Private Bank

Best International Private Bank Cayman Islands' Best International Private Bank

Best International Private Bank Chile's Best Private Bank for Digital Solutions

Best Private Bank for Digital Solutions Jamaica's Best International Private Bank

Best International Private Bank Mexico's Best Private Bank for Digital Solutions

Best Private Bank for Digital Solutions Canada's Best Private Bank for Sustainability

"Scotia Wealth Management offers an integrated franchise across the Pacific Alliance, Caribbean and Central America, providing tailored wealth solutions to our clients across our global footprint," said Raquel Costa, Senior Vice President, International Wealth Management at Scotiabank. "As part of our commitment to International Wealth Management's digital transformation focus, we recently launched the advisor desktop, Wealth+, in Chile and Peru, which enhances our client experience and better enables collaboration across businesses. This is just the beginning of our Wealth+ journey, as we will continue to roll the platform out to Mexico, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America."

The Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2024 were presented at an awards ceremony on March 21 in London, UK.

To learn more about Scotia Wealth Management, please visit www.scotiawealthmanagement.com

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at January 31, 2024), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

