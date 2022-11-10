TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Wealth Management is proud to have received a total of four awards from both Global Finance and PWM/The Banker Global Private Banking Awards in recent weeks. These prestigious awards honour private banks and wealth management firms that operate globally and are evaluated on detailed performance-based indicators.

Scotia Wealth Management won awards in four key categories:

Best Private Bank for Clients with Net Worth Between $1MM and $24 .9MM – Global Finance

.9MM – Best Private Bank for Women Clients – Global Finance

Best Branding in Private Banking in North America – PWM/The Banker Global Private Banking Awards

– Best Private Bank for Wealthy Women – PWM/The Banker Global Private Banking Awards

Scotia Wealth Management also received a commendation for Best Private Bank in Canada by PWM/The Banker Global Private Banking Awards.

"This is the third time that Scotia Wealth Management has been recognized as the Best Private Bank for clients with net worth between $1MM and $24.9MM and we are delighted to have been recognized with the inaugural award for the Best Private Bank for Women Clients," said Glen Gowland, Group Head, Global Wealth Management at Scotiabank. "These awards strongly reinforce our commitment to providing our clients with holistic and innovative wealth management services and advice."

"We have worked to transform the way that we serve our women clients and continue to focus on delivering our Total Wealth experience, to help our women clients address the full picture of their financial needs," said Erin Griffiths, SVP, Client Solutions and Co-Chair, The Scotiabank Women Initiative - Global Wealth Management. "These awards further validate our bespoke program The Scotiabank Women Initiative, which in Global Wealth Management is designed to inspire and empower women to take charge of their financial future."

The Global Finance awards were announced on October 21 and winners were presented with PWM/The Banker Global Private Banking Awards on November 3 in London, UK.

