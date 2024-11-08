TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotia Wealth Management is proud to have received two awards from PWM/The Banker 2024 Global Private Banking Awards. These awards recognize Scotia Wealth Management for its excellence in wealth management, including its comprehensive advice, products and platforms which meet a wide range of clients' wealth needs. Through the Total Wealth approach, Scotia Wealth Management delivers innovative team-based planning to address clients' financial needs from investing to estate and trust services to insurance and philanthropy.

Scotia Wealth Management received:

Best Private Bank in North America for Wealthy Women

for Wealthy Women Best Private Bank in North America for Education and Training of Private Bankers

Scotia Wealth Management also received Highly Commended for Best Private Bank in Canada.

"Both of these awards represent Scotia Wealth Management's significant investment in education of our client-facing teams. Our role is to support their growth and help them deliver better outcomes for our clients through proprietary technology, exclusive training programs and skill development, no matter their career stage," said Erin Griffiths, SVP, Client Solutions and Co-Chair, The Scotiabank Women Initiative, Global Wealth Management. "Through The Scotiabank Women Initiative, we offer advisors education to help them provide women-centric advice and solutions that empower women clients to take charge of their financial futures."

As part of the ongoing commitment to Total Wealth advice and an increased focused on longevity, Scotia Wealth Management has embarked on new strategic relationships with healthcare and long-term care organizations in Canada, to provide clients with unique access to services and events that can help them with their wellbeing and caregiving needs.

"Scotia Wealth Management continues to scale the Total Wealth approach across our global footprint, training client-facing teams and delivering for our clients", said Raquel Costa, Senior Vice President, International Wealth Management. "We are focused on advice anchored in financial planning with an emphasis on deep discovery of clients' needs."

To learn more about Scotia Wealth Management, please visit: www.scotiawealthmanagement.com

The PWM/The Banker Global Private Banking Awards were presented at an awards ceremony on November 7 in London, UK.

