Scotia iTRADE® provides the Best Desktop-based Self-Directed Online Brokerage Experience in Canada according to Surviscor Rankings

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia iTRADE® provides the best desktop-based online brokerage experience amongst Canadian self-directed online brokerage firms according to Surviscor's 2022 Online Brokerage Desktop Experience Review. Scotia iTRADE finished with a score of 92%, narrowly edging the 2021 winner Qtrade Direct Investing who finished with a score of 91%. TD Direct Investing and Questrade rounded out the top 3 finishing in a virtual tie with a score of 88%.

Desktop Experience Rankings 1 Scotia iTRADE 92 % 2 Qtrade Direct Investing 91 % 3 TD Direct Investing 88 % 3 Questrade 88 % 5 RBC Direct Investing 82 % 6 BMO InvestorLine 80 % 7 CIBC Investor's Edge 78 % 8 CI Direct Trading 77 % 9 Desjardins Online Brokerage 74 % 10 National Bank Direct Brokerage 67 % 11 HSBC InvestDirect 66 % 12 Wealthsimple Trade 20 %

The scorCard online desktop-based platform review is the most comprehensive analysis in Canada, providing an impartial assessment of the customer experience at Canadian self-directed online brokerage institutions. "2022 proved to be one of the busiest online brokerage desktop platform enhancement years with many firms cleaning up older designs with newer cosmetic-type changes" said Glenn LaCoste, President and CEO of Surviscor Group. "Despite the busier than normal development year, four firms continue to dominate. We congratulate Scotia iTRADE on the win and its industry-leading features and functionality across its desktop platform that cater to all types of Canadian self-directed investors" added Mr. LaCoste.

"Based on client feedback, we continue to invest in the Scotia iTRADE platform to improve the investing experience for our clients, this recognition further validates our efforts to provide a best in class client-first trading platform," said Erin Griffiths, Senior Vice President, Client Solutions at Scotiabank. "We are committed to providing clients with access to in-depth investment research and analysis, fully customizable market data platforms and their choice of investments, with convenient, fast access to all accounts with one sign on and are working to launch an enhanced desktop experience."

The review explores a typical laptop/desktop-based experience over six main categories, 27 sub-categories and 396 criteria points comprised of 3,600 experience questions, including both the pre-login and secure login areas to establish a typical online desktop-based self-directed investor experience at each firm. Individual firm reviews can be found at Surviscor | Online Brokers Digital Experience Firm Reviews and the full analysis can be found at Surviscor | Canada's BEST and WORST Desktop-based Online Brokerage Experiences .

