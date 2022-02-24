TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management (Scotia GAM) issued its 2021 Stewardship and Responsible Investment report today, which provides a detailed view of Scotia GAM's approach to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its investment decisions, proxy voting disclosure, lineup of dedicated responsible investment (RI) solutions, and thought leadership on key issues, such as climate change and plastic waste.

"We are pleased to see increased focus on ESG as an important investment consideration. As serious stewards of our clients' capital, we are committed to engaging meaningfully with stakeholders, conducting our own in-depth research on the securities in which we invest, and delivering well-built solutions that meet our clients' goals and expectations," says Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management.

Highlights of the 2021 Stewardship and Responsible Investment report include:

Deepened dialogue with the responsible investment community – Scotia GAM has taken a leadership role in several responsible investment-focused organizations to help shape policy and influence capital markets. In 2021, Scotia GAM became a founding member of Climate Engagement Canada and joined the Responsible Investment Association's Leadership Council to help guide strategic initiatives.

– Scotia GAM has taken a leadership role in several responsible investment-focused organizations to help shape policy and influence capital markets. In 2021, Scotia GAM became a founding member of Climate Engagement Canada and joined the Responsible Investment Association's Leadership Council to help guide strategic initiatives. Strengthened commitment to a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture – Scotia GAM introduced tangible new ways to celebrate diversity and foster equity and inclusion, including: supporting an external program to increase female representation in the asset management industry, helping to shape a sponsorship program for underrepresented employees, and developing its own formal statement to further advance DEI in the communities in which it operates and the companies in which it invests.

– Scotia GAM introduced tangible new ways to celebrate diversity and foster equity and inclusion, including: supporting an external program to increase female representation in the asset management industry, helping to shape a sponsorship program for underrepresented employees, and developing its own formal statement to further advance DEI in the communities in which it operates and the companies in which it invests. Introduction of a number of new RI solutions – including ETFs (both actively managed and factor-based choices), a sustainable credit pool and two suites of sustainable funds to serve clients across Scotia GAM's multi-brand, multi-distribution platform in Canada and internationally.

You can read Scotia GAM's full 2021 Stewardship and Responsible Investment report here.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at October 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

