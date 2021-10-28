Scotia Global Asset Management announces securityholder meeting approval on certain ScotiaFunds® changes

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today that it has received securityholder approval at special meetings held on October 28, 2021 to (i) merge (the "Merger") Scotia CanAm Index Fund (the "Terminating Fund") into Scotia U.S. Equity Index Fund (the "Continuing Fund"), and (ii) to change the investment objectives of Scotia International Equity Index Fund and Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund (together, the "Investment Objective Changes"). Regulatory approvals for the Merger and Investment Objective Changes have also been received. The Merger and Investment Objective Changes are expected to become effective on or about November 8, 2021.

Following the Merger, securityholders of the Terminating Fund (which has been closed to new and additional purchases since July 24, 2015) can resume pre-authorized contributions and/or lump sum purchases in the Continuing Fund by contacting their advisor or registered dealer. Effective on the date of the Merger, the Manager will also reduce the fixed administration fee for Series A, Series D and Series F of the Continuing Fund from 0.17% to 0.16%. Series I fees of the Continuing Fund will not be impacted.

The investment objectives of Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund and Scotia International Equity Index Fund will be amended to permit the funds to track the performance of their respective reference index through direct investments through full replication or optimization, instead of index tracking futures contracts. In connection with the Investment Objective Changes, the fixed administration fees of the Funds will be reduced – for Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund (Series A, D and F units) from 0.23% to 0.22%, and for Scotia International Equity Index Fund (Series A, D and F units) from 0.32% to 0.24%. Any fees with respect to Series I units will not be impacted. In addition, the current reference index of Scotia International Equity Index Fund will change to the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the ScotiaFunds® before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. The value of mutual funds, including ScotiaFunds®, changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

