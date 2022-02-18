TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management ("Scotia GAM") announced today its intention to terminate the Premium Series of Scotia Money Market Fund, on or around May 27, 2022, to further streamline its product shelf.

The Premium Series of Scotia Money Market Fund has not been available for purchase since August 2016. On the termination date of this series, any remaining units of the series will be redeemed for cash. A notice will be mailed to all affected unitholders by late March.

Affected unitholders are encouraged to contact their investment professional to discuss the termination and their investment options. Unitholders may also request to redeem or switch their holdings in the series up until the close of business on the business day before the termination date.

For further information regarding Scotia Money Market Fund and other ScotiaFunds, please visit scotiafunds.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual fund investments are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

