Scope Technologies Unveils AI-Enhanced Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) with Full Risk Management Framework Integration

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is proud to announce a major advancement in its Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) product, now fully integrated with an industry-standard Risk Management Framework (RMF). Leveraging AI-driven automation, this QPA solution enables organizations to efficiently assess, strategize, and prepare for quantum security threats with greater accuracy and speed than ever before.

With the rapid advancement of quantum computing, traditional encryption methods are becoming increasingly vulnerable to "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) attacks and other quantum-era security threats. Recent breakthroughs, including Google's Willow chip and Microsoft's Majorana 1 processor, underscore the accelerating timeline for practical quantum computing. Google's Willow chip demonstrated unprecedented computational capabilities, solving complex problems at speeds previously thought impossible, while Microsoft's Majorana 1 introduces a novel topological qubit architecture aimed at achieving stable, scalable quantum processing. As quantum computing inches closer to real-world applications, businesses must act now to understand their exposure and take proactive measures.

QSE Group, the quantum security division of Scope Technologies, has developed an automated, AI-powered assessment tool that streamlines the quantum risk evaluation process, providing businesses with actionable insights to safeguard their critical data and infrastructure without a large investment.

Key Enhancements of the AI-Enhanced QPA:

Full RMF Integration – Aligns quantum security assessment with established risk management frameworks to ensure compliance and strategic risk mitigation.

– Aligns quantum security assessment with established risk management frameworks to ensure compliance and strategic risk mitigation. AI-Powered Automation – Reduces manual effort by dynamically analyzing responses and identifying vulnerabilities.

– Reduces manual effort by dynamically analyzing responses and identifying vulnerabilities. Streamlined Questionnaire System – Enhances usability with an intuitive, automated assessment process, tailored to organizational needs.

– Enhances usability with an intuitive, automated assessment process, tailored to organizational needs. Market-Ready Solution – Now available for businesses looking to proactively assess and fortify their quantum security posture.

"As quantum threats loom closer, businesses must act now to evaluate and strengthen their security infrastructure. Our AI-powered QPA, with full RMF integration, provides a seamless, data-driven approach to assessing and mitigating risks before it's too late," said Sean Prescott, Founder & CTO of Scope Technologies Corp.

The enhanced QPA is available immediately for businesses across all industries, including financial services, healthcare, government agencies, and enterprises handling sensitive data. By offering a comprehensive quantum risk assessment, Scope Technologies ensures that organizations are not only aware of their vulnerabilities but also equipped with clear recommendations for implementing quantum-resistant security solutions.

To learn more about Scope Technologies' AI-powered Quantum Preparedness Assessment, visit www.qse.group or contact sales@qse.group.

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

