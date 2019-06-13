Schedule Now Available - Public Hearing for the Proposed Milton Logistics Hub Project

OTTAWA, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The updated schedule of presentations for the Public Hearing for the proposed Milton Logistics Hub Project (the Project) is now available. The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Milton, Ontario.

The schedule is posted to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Registry at: https://ceaa.gc.ca/050/documents/p80100/129973E.pdf.

The hearing will take place over a one-month period with all sessions taking place at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 2750 High Point Drive in Milton. If during the hearing there are changes made to the schedule, participants will be notified of the updated schedule.

The Review Panel established for the joint process for the review of the proposed Milton Logistics Hub Project will be present at each of the hearing sessions to listen to presentations and to ask questions. The public hearing is designed to gather additional information on all topics related to the proposed construction and operation of a logistics hub, designed to transfer containers between trucks and railcars. The proposed project would be located in Milton, Ontario on 400-acres of land owned by Canadian National Railway, and would include a railway yard with more than 20 km of track.

The public hearing is open to anyone wishing to observe in person or via live Webcast at: https://freeman.streamme.ca/ceaa-miltonlogistics. Media are also invited to observe and do not need to register in advance.

All documents related to the joint process of the proposed Milton Logistics Hub Project, are available on the Canadian Environmental Assessment Registry at: https://ceaa-acee.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80100?culture=en-CA.

Questions about the public hearing or the joint process for the Project can be directed to the Milton Logistics Hub Secretariat. To receive project updates and be added to the email distribution list, please contact the Secretariat at 613-699-6778 or MiltonHubPanel@ceaa.gc.ca.

For further information: Review Panel Secretariat for the Milton Logistics Hub Project, c/o Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, 160 Elgin Street, 22nd Floor, Place Bell Canada, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0H3, Email: MiltonHubPanel@ceaa.gc.ca, Phone: 613-699-6778; Media may contact: Shelley Rolland-Poruks, Communications Advisor, Milton Logistics Hub Project, Review Panel, Shelley.Rolland-Poruks@canada.ca

