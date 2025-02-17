Real-time data, VLM automation, and enhanced wire-cutting to bring efficiency and control to Schaedler Yesco's distribution network.

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management software, today announced that Schaedler Yesco Distribution, Inc., a full-service electrical distributor based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has selected Tecsys' warehouse management system, Elite™ WMS for Electrical Distribution , to modernize its fulfillment operations. This strategic initiative will introduce real-time data insights and automation integration at its main distribution center, which serves as the backbone for nearly 30 branches across a tristate area.

"With accuracy, efficiency and productivity top of mind, automation is a key priority for our business," said Farrah Mittel, president of Schaedler Yesco. "Tecsys' experience integrating with Eclipse gives us confidence in a smooth transition, ensuring we can enhance efficiency, improve visibility and better serve our customers without disrupting our core operations. This investment is not just about technology; it's about strengthening our ability to deliver exceptional service and expand our footprint in the industry."

Schaedler Yesco serves a diverse array of customer segments in the electrical distribution market across residential, industrial and commercial applications. Amid the increasingly complex demands of the supply chain, the electrical distributor is advancing its technology environment to align with its dedication to innovation and reliability. By replacing its legacy Epicor Eclipse RF Warehouse inventory management system with Tecsys' Elite™ WMS, Schaedler Yesco is establishing a real-time data environment, offering unprecedented visibility and control over its distribution operations. Further optimizing storage and retrieval processes, the new Tecsys environment enables Schaedler Yesco to automate warehouse operations across its over 260,000 square feet of inventory with the implementation of vertical lift modules (VLMs).

"We are excited to work with Tecsys as we transform our operations," continued Mittel. "With Tecsys, we will have the tools needed to improve productivity, drive efficiency, and provide reliable service to our customers."

Tecsys' Elite™ WMS features purpose-built functionalities for complex distribution environments, including those for electrical distribution. Its sophisticated features — from wire-cutting management and volumetric optimization to automation integration — help businesses like Schaedler Yesco streamline operations while enhancing accuracy and service standards. With seamless integration with its existing Eclipse ERP, Elite™ WMS enhances visibility and efficiency while ensuring continuity in its business operations.

Tecsys system integrator Avalon CSC will progressively deploy Tecsys at Schaedler Yesco, establishing network-wide transparency across warehouse management and business intelligence functions. As part of Schaedler Yesco's comprehensive supply chain transformation, the company will then focus on warehouse automation by leveraging VLMs as a key optimization strategy to further streamline operations.

Bill King, chief revenue officer at Tecsys, added, "We are honored that Schaedler Yesco has chosen Tecsys as its supply chain partner. Our WMS is designed to meet the challenges of today's dynamic distribution environment, and we are confident it will empower Schaedler Yesco to achieve its operational goals and support long-term growth."

About Schaedler Yesco Distribution, Inc.

Schaedler Yesco Distribution, established in 1924, is a 4th generation family- and employee-owned provider of complete connected solutions for the electrical industry. With 29 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York, the company offers services and products for lighting, data networking, automation, and industrial needs. The company is a 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence winner, has a robust reputation for exceptional customer service, and continues to grow and innovate in the electrical distribution industry. For more information, visit www.sydist.com .

About Avalon CSC

Avalon specializes in delivering supply chain consulting services across all industries and business functions. Composed of industry experts, they deliver supply chain solutions to accommodate present and future challenges of their clients. For more information about Avalon CSC: www.avaloncsc.com .

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com .

