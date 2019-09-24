SCENE Celebrates 10 Million Members with National No Excuses Day this Friday, September 27

Campaign Challenges Canadians to Give Excuses a Break and Spend More Time with Friends

SCENE Members Can Enjoy Exclusive Promo Offers for Movies, Dining and More

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program, is encouraging Canadians to set their excuses aside and make time to socialize with friends and family on National No Excuses Day this Friday, September 27. The campaign marks SCENE's celebration of reaching 10 million members and will offer cardholders an abundance of exclusive promotional offers, including half off point redemptions for any movie at Cineplex theatres across the country on National No Excuses Day.

SCENE launched the campaign to inspire Canadians to prioritize time for shared social experiences and shine a spotlight on just how often they are making excuses and opting to stay in. A recent survey conducted by SCENE found that more than 90 per cent of Canadians have made an excuse to get out of going out with friends and family, despite the fact that 75 per cent of those polled feel that social experiences are good for their well-being.

"With so many commitments and responsibilities, people often get caught up in their daily routines and forget to pause to have some fun," said Matthew Seagrim, Managing Director, SCENE. "We are thrilled to be launching National No Excuses Day on September 27 to encourage Canadians everywhere to say 'yes' to making memories together. Whether it's food, flicks or other fun, SCENE is making it easier to make time for the ones who matter most, while at the same time celebrating a huge milestone for our team."

Additional Survey Insights:

Only half of Canadians (55 per cent) feel they don't go out as often as they'd like to

Millennials are the most likely to make excuses to avoid going out, with a third saying that being 'too tired' is their most common excuse

More than half of Canadians say that dinner and a movie is the ideal night out

Almost three quarters of Canadians polled agreed that people aren't getting enough face time in person

Beyond redeeming half the amount of SCENE points for Cineplex movies, members will also have access to several other offers through SCENE's roster of more than ten food and entertainment partners. More information and details on other redemption offers are available at SCENE.ca/NoExcuses.

Canadians are encouraged to engage in National No Excuses Day by using the hashtag #AreYouIn or by visiting SCENE's social channels on Facebook (Facebook.com/SCENE), Twitter (@SCENECard) and Instagram (@SCENECard).

About SCENE

SCENE®, the entertainment rewards program launched by Scotiabank and Cineplex in 2007, has more than 10 million members across Canada. SCENE enables members to earn and redeem points for movies, movie downloads and rentals, as well as concessions. Members can earn and redeem points for a night out at The Rec Room and over 800 Recipe Unlimited Corporation (formerly Cara Operations Limited) restaurants across the country. Members can accelerate their earning power with the SCENE® ScotiaCard® debit card and SCENE® VISA card.

